'Supergirl' has stumbled at the box office, with its disappointing debut prompting fans to jokingly compare DC's latest superhero film to Marvel's infamous flop 'Morbius.'

The latest entry in DC Studios' rebooted cinematic universe opened to just $38 million (£28 million) in North America and $68 million (£51 million) worldwide during its first weekend. While those figures were enough to secure the top spot at the box office, they fell well below industry expectations for a blockbuster reportedly made on a budget exceeding $170 million (£128 million), excluding marketing costs.

Reports suggest the film would need to earn roughly $375 million (£283 million) globally just to break even, placing added pressure on its theatrical run.

Supergirl Opens Behind Morbius

The underwhelming debut quickly sparked comparisons with 2022's 'Morbius,' another superhero film that struggled commercially and critically.

Despite becoming one of the internet's biggest punchlines, 'Morbius' actually opened slightly higher, earning $39.1 million (£29 million) domestically and $84 million (£63 million) worldwide during its opening weekend before finishing its theatrical run with $167 million (£126 million).

That comparison led social media users to revive the long-running 'Morbin' Time' meme, with posts joking that 'Supergirl' had been 'Morbed' after failing to outperform one of the superhero genre's most mocked releases.

The 'Morbius' meme became a viral phenomenon after fans ironically pretended the film was a masterpiece, inventing fake quotes, fictional scenes and imaginary box office records. The joke became so widespread that Sony re-released the film in cinemas, only for it to flop for a second time.

Supergirl is NOT worse than Morbius. This is so ridiculous https://t.co/YQB8ZCcvlG — Jalen (@jayjjalen) June 28, 2026

Why Did the DC Movie Struggle?

Starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, 'Supergirl' marks the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe following last year's 'Superman.'

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film follows Kara as she embarks on an interstellar revenge mission alongside Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by Eve Ridley. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, Jason Momoa as Lobo and David Corenswet returning as Superman.

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Industry observers have pointed to several possible reasons for the soft opening, including growing superhero fatigue, competition from Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' and the surprise horror hit 'Obsession,' mixed reviews and a crowded summer release calendar.

Some online commentators also suggested audiences are becoming more selective about comic-book films rather than turning up automatically, as they did during the height of the superhero boom.

DC Studios Remains Confident

Despite the slow start, DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran insisted the result does not change the company's long-term plans.

'While 'Supergirl' didn't meet our box office expectations,' Safran said, 'it's just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in.'

The studio already has several major projects in development, including 'Clayface,' 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow,' 'The Brave and the Bold,' 'Swamp Thing' and a rebooted 'Wonder Woman.' Matt Reeves' 'The Batman Part II' is also scheduled for release, although it remains separate from the main DC Universe.

Supergirl is a damn GOOD film especially when you don’t have any miserable people in your ear telling you it’s not 😌 — Sabrina 🦇 (@nightswayness) June 27, 2026

Whether 'Supergirl' can recover through strong word of mouth remains uncertain. However, its opening weekend has already fuelled fresh debate about the future of superhero films, with many wondering whether even well-known comic-book characters can still deliver the blockbuster numbers they once routinely achieved.