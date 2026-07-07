A US airman accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl and four other young women in Cambridgeshire avoided prosecution in a British court after the case was transferred to the US military.

Instead of facing trial under English law, Staff Sgt Hannes Marschalek was court-martialled at RAF Lakenheath before later having his conviction overturned on appeal over a legal technicality.

Although the alleged offences took place away from a US base and would ordinarily fall under British jurisdiction, Cambridgeshire Police agreed to transfer the investigation following a request from US military authorities. The decision has revived questions about whether serious allegations involving American service members should be heard in UK courts.

UK Court Questions Grow Over Jurisdiction Decision

Complaints against Marschalek arose in 2022 after several women alleged he repeatedly exposed himself outside his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. The complainants were between 16 and 24 years old.

One woman alleged Marschalek stood in his doorway with his shorts pulled down while holding a mobile phone. Another said he appeared completely naked, resting one hand above the door frame while standing in full view. A third later told investigators she no longer felt safe in her hometown following the incidents.

Police arrested the 37-year-old at his home on 9 October 2022 and began taking witness statements while he was released on bail. Three weeks later, Cambridgeshire Police agreed to transfer the investigation after receiving what it described as an official request from the relevant US military authorities.

In a statement, the force said officers had informed the US military of Marschalek's arrest because he was serving with the US Air Force. It added that the request to transfer the case was carefully considered and that all alleged victims were consulted before the decision was made. According to the force, none objected at the time.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force said it had 'negotiated jurisdiction over this case with the local police using all available facts at the time.'

Court Martial Replaced UK Trial

The transfer meant Marschalek faced a US military court-martial in 2023 rather than prosecution in England. Military prosecutors alleged that text messages sent by Marschalek shortly before his arrest showed he had admitted flashing women and joked about the incidents.

One message reportedly read, 'I definitely just flashed a couple ladies walking from the train. LOL.'

Prosecutors argued the texts demonstrated a pattern of exposing himself to unsuspecting women before boasting about it to friends.

During interviews with military investigators, Marschalek acknowledged that opening his door while naked had sexually excited him and accepted that others could have viewed the behaviour as vulgar and offensive.

As part of a plea agreement, one charge was dismissed. Marschalek admitted to standing naked at his front door on two occasions between August and October 2022. Court records show an earlier allegation that he had masturbated while standing at the doorway was removed from the final charge.

In his defence, Marschalek said he had removed his clothes after exercising and briefly opened the front and back doors because his home lacked air conditioning and he wanted to cool it down.

The military judge sentenced him to two months in a correctional facility at RAF Lakenheath and dismissed him from the Air Force. But had he been prosecuted under English law, he could have faced a prison sentence of up to two years.

That conviction did not stand. Earlier this year, a US military appeals court quashed the guilty verdict after ruling prosecutors had charged him under the wrong offence. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to challenge that decision.

US Military's Jurisdiction Questioned

The case echoes another high-profile controversy involving US military jurisdiction in Britain. In 2023, US fighter pilot Capt Jacob Wulfson was tried by a US military tribunal rather than an English court after admitting to strangling British academic Sarah Steele in Cambridge.

The handling of that case prompted concern from senior UK ministers and examination of long-standing agreements governing offences committed by US personnel stationed in Britain.

UK police are expected to give 'sympathetic' consideration to requests from the US military to assume jurisdiction over such cases, although British authorities retain the power to refuse. The report argues that some police forces have increasingly handed over investigations, including cases involving alleged sexual offences, despite the offences occurring on British soil.

Marschalek has since returned to the United States, where he remains listed on the sex offender registry as a result of the indecent conduct case, while prosecutors continue efforts to reinstate his conviction.