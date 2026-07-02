A British man wanted in connection with the death of a Colombian model and influencer has been arrested in Ecuador after investigators said his claimed alibi did not match the timeline of the alleged killing.

Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith, 46, from Poole, Dorset, was detained at Quito International Airport following a joint operation involving authorities in Ecuador, Colombia, Interpol and Dorset Police. Colombian prosecutors allege he was responsible for the death of 36-year-old Natalia Villalba, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at an apartment in Bogotá on 22 June. Villalba worked as a model and social media influencer in Bogotá.

Before his arrest, Foster-Smith contacted the newsdesk of The Sun, claiming he had been watching England's World Cup match against Croatia at an Irish pub when the alleged killing took place. However, the match was played on 17 June, while Colombian investigators believe Villalba died the following day.

Alibi Did Not Match Investigation Timeline

Colombian prosecutors said Villalba was found dead inside a suitcase beneath a running shower in a seventh-floor apartment in Bogotá's Chicó district.

Investigators believe Foster-Smith entered the apartment on 17 June while Villalba was alone. CCTV footage reportedly shows him returning to communal laundry facilities the following day carrying bedsheets before leaving the building.

According to Colombian prosecutors, Villalba was killed on 18 June after Foster-Smith visited the apartment. Her body was discovered four days later by a cleaner, who alerted the authorities after finding a suitcase beneath a running shower in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said Villalba was fatally assaulted inside the apartment before her body was placed inside a suitcase. They also said Foster-Smith later crossed the Rumichaca border into Ecuador, where he was arrested after Colombian authorities obtained an arrest warrant and Interpol issued a Red Notice.

Previous Convictions and UK Investigation

Dorset Police confirmed Foster-Smith had been under a Stalking Prevention Order and an electronically monitored curfew after being released from prison in April 2026.

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Police said he removed his electronic tag, breached the conditions of his licence and left the UK. Officers from Dorset Police's High Harm Unit worked with the National Crime Agency and international partners to trace his movements through Colombia and Ecuador before his arrest.

In a statement, the force said officers maintained contact with overseas law enforcement agencies throughout the inquiry and would continue supporting Colombian authorities where required.

Court records show Foster-Smith was jailed in 2020 for stalking a former partner and sharing intimate images without consent. He later received a further prison sentence in 2025 after being convicted of stalking another woman.

Colombian Charges Expected

The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said Foster-Smith is expected to face charges including aggravated femicide and offences relating to the alleged concealment or destruction of evidence. Under Colombian law, aggravated femicide carries a potential prison sentence of between 40 and 50 years if convicted.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting a British man detained in Ecuador and was in contact with the local authorities.

Authorities in Colombia and Ecuador have not announced when Foster-Smith could be transferred to Colombia to face the allegations. The investigation into Villalba's death remains ongoing.