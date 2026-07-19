A Canadian woman held in a New Jersey immigration detention facility has been labelled a 'criminal illegal alien' by US authorities after police accused her of slapping a teenage girl over pro‑Trump clothing on a boardwalk, while many Canadians online say they do not want her back.

Kaitlyn E Tracey, 33, was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the 3 July incident in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and is now facing both state charges and federal immigration proceedings.

The case has drawn attention on both sides of the border. In the United States, it has been cited by the Department of Homeland Security in the context of its immigration enforcement priorities.

In Canada, online commenters reacting to news reports have largely rejected calls to support Tracey, with some saying they would prefer she be prosecuted and imprisoned in the US before any return.

Tracey's American husband has appealed publicly for help and raised money for her legal costs, but sections of Canadian social media have responded with criticism rather than sympathy, turning her situation into a point of debate about cross‑border politics and behaviour abroad.

What Happened on the Boardwalk

Police say the incident unfolded on 3 July 2026, when Tracey approached a teenage girl and three friends walking the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Tracey began recording the group on her phone before yelling at two of the teenagers over their 'patriotic coloured' sweatpants, one bearing the words 'Trump' and 'ICE'.

Tracey then allegedly slapped the victim 'across her face and body', the affidavit states. The teenager, whose age has been redacted from court filings, was not injured. Police Chief Robert J. Kowalewski confirmed in a department release that the assault was captured on surveillance video and that the suspect 'left the scene without being identified'.

Investigators named Tracey as a suspect on 6 July, and she turned herself in at police headquarters on 13 July 'without incident', following advice from her lawyer after a warrant was issued. She was subsequently charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment and obstruction.

How the plot thickens… Kaitlyn Tracey—the Canadian who attacked an underage girl celebrating the 4th of the July, while on an expired visa and in the USA illegally—is clearly seen on video here striking the girl wearing what appears to be an America 250 shirt and blue shorts. pic.twitter.com/hakGGCMtnj — Jasmin Laine (@JasminLaine) July 16, 2026

From Local Arrest to Federal Immigration Case

What began as a local assault case escalated once Ocean County Jail released Tracey into ICE custody. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed she is 'a criminal illegal alien from Canada', adding that she had entered the United States on a visa on 14 April 2024 that expired on 6 September 2024.

'In violation of our nation's laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart,' the spokesperson said.

The department linked the case to its wider enforcement activity, noting that 'nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.'

Tracey is now held at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, one of the larger ICE processing centres on the East Coast, pending immigration proceedings. Court records confirm she is a Canadian citizen who resided in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and entered the country on a passport in 2024.

Her husband, Matthew Geroni, 42, has campaigned publicly for her release since her arrest, posting a video to TikTok to his roughly 140,000 followers.

'I need help. I don't know what to do; my wife is being detained by ICE,' Geroni said, adding that the couple had been married for 'a little over three years'. He said his goal was 'the safety and well-being of my wife, and that is about it', even if that meant her return to Canada.

Geroni, who posts under the handle @copsdrinkplastic40z and describes himself as the 'Clown of Asbury Park', has since made his TikTok account private.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Tracey's behalf by a local activist was later taken down after what Geroni described as a 'Facebook group of MAGA supporters' mass‑reporting the page.

The Backlash From Home

Rather than rallying behind a fellow citizen facing deportation, a notable portion of Canadian online commentary has turned against Tracey.

Commenters responding to coverage of the case mocked the idea that Canada should welcome her back, with one asking whether the country was really obligated to 'take her back' rather than see her prosecuted and imprisoned in the United States first.

As a Canadian I am fuming. I demand and insist that America immediately refuse any effort to deport her to Canada. You created this by having the only leader in modern times that’s a true populist - fighting for the people and actually keeping his promises. The least you could… pic.twitter.com/ARt1FVIVp1 — YourSmartAsianFriend (@SmartAsiaFriend) July 15, 2026

Canadian here:

Could you guys maybe send her somewhere else?

Really far away?

We're really good tippers. pic.twitter.com/yiq94S4NNU — Rex (@thenorthsignal) July 15, 2026

Others predicted that Tracey would be treated as a returning hero by segments of the Canadian public opposed to Trump, a suggestion made critically rather than as an endorsement.

Much of the response reflects discomfort among commenters at being associated, even by nationality alone, with an assault on a minor over her choice of clothing.

Tracey is scheduled to next appear in court in early August, according to reporting on her case, with her immigration status to be determined separately through federal proceedings.