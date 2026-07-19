The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised a raft of new criminal charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including additional counts of rape, trafficking and sexual offences, bringing the total number of alleged victims in the UK case to seven.

Andrew Tate, 39, has been charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 additional offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

His brother, Tristan Tate, 38, faces two further counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

Brothers Arrested in US as UK Seeks Extradition

The brothers were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Miami on 18 July following an extradition request from UK authorities.

The CPS said it is seeking their extradition to face both the original charges and the newly authorised offences.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said the latest charging decisions followed a further file of evidence submitted by Bedfordshire Police.

'We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child,' he said.

McHaffie added that the additional charges increase the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven. He also urged the public to avoid commentary or sharing information online that could prejudice the ongoing proceedings.

Total Charges Rise Against Both Brothers

The new charges bring the total number Andrew Tate faces in the UK to 42, including allegations of rape, human trafficking, assault and offences relating to indecent images of a child. Tristan Tate now faces 17 charges, including rape, sexual assault and trafficking-related offences.

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Bedfordshire Police said detectives from its major crime unit had worked closely with the CPS and law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas throughout the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: 'There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.'

Legal Battle Continues

The brothers are expected to appear before a federal court in Miami as extradition proceedings begin.

Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, said they deny all allegations and argued the UK should not seek extradition while criminal proceedings in Romania remain ongoing.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold dual British and American citizenship, are also facing separate criminal proceedings in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and sexually exploiting women. The brothers deny all wrongdoing in both the UK and Romania.

The Department of Justice confirmed the arrests were carried out by the US Marshals Service under existing extradition treaties between the United States and the United Kingdom.