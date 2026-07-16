A New Jersey babysitter accused of sexually assaulting a two‑year‑old girl has set out her defence for the first time in court, with her lawyer telling a judge that a 14‑second Snapchat video at the centre of the case has 'been blown out of proportion' and does not show criminal conduct.

The argument was immediately challenged by the judge overseeing the case. Ocean County Judge Kenneth Palmer questioned the defence's explanation, calling the alleged incident 'bizarre' and 'troubling' before ordering 25‑year‑old Victoria Cranmer to remain in custody without bail.

The exchange offered the clearest indication yet of how Cranmer plans to contest the charges.

The hearing marked a key stage in the case, as prosecutors and the defence set out sharply different interpretations of the same video that authorities allege captured the incident. Cranmer has been charged but not convicted, and the allegations remain before the court.

Lawyer Says Snapchat Video 'Blown Out Of Proportion'

During Tuesday's detention hearing, defence attorney Marissa Koerner argued that the Snapchat video should not be viewed as evidence of sexual abuse.

Read more 10 Photos of Victoria Cranmer: Sick Babysitter Caught Sharing Sexual Abuse of Innocent Boy on Snapchat 10 Photos of Victoria Cranmer: Sick Babysitter Caught Sharing Sexual Abuse of Innocent Boy on Snapchat

According to Koerner, toddlers naturally lack an understanding of personal boundaries and may follow adults into bathrooms, ask questions or touch objects out of curiosity.

She argued that the interaction shown in the video was innocent and that adults often record unusual moments involving children because they find them amusing.

'The video has been blown out of proportion,' Koerner told the court, arguing that prosecutors had mischaracterised what occurred.

She also urged the judge to release Cranmer pending trial, maintaining that the allegations did not justify keeping her in custody.

Judge Challenges Defence's Account

Judge Palmer appeared unconvinced by the defence's argument.

'The word to describe it is bizarre,' he said after reviewing the circumstances presented in court.

He also questioned why there appeared to be no attempt to stop the child during the interaction described by prosecutors, calling that aspect of the alleged incident 'troubling'.

Following arguments from both sides, Palmer denied Cranmer's request for pre‑trial release, ruling that she would remain jailed while the criminal case proceeds.

Prosecutors Say Snapchat Video Is Central To Case

Prosecutor Lynn Juan told the court that the 14‑second Snapchat video is central to the state's case.

According to prosecutors, the recording allegedly shows Cranmer sitting on a toilet while laughing as the two‑year‑old girl touched her. Authorities allege the incident took place on 6 May while Cranmer was babysitting the child at the family's home.

Prosecutors argued that the video itself supports the charges filed against Cranmer and demonstrates why she should remain in custody pending trial.

Phone Discovery Sparked Investigation

The criminal investigation began after a friend who had previously allowed Cranmer to stay at her home recovered a mobile phone she had purchased for the babysitter, according to details presented in court and reported by the New York Post.

The friend allegedly discovered the Snapchat video on the device and recognised Cranmer through her tattoos before notifying authorities. Investigators later used the footage as part of the evidence supporting the charges.

Cranmer faces multiple offences, including second‑degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material. She has not entered a guilty plea in the case, and the proceedings will continue in the New Jersey court.