The family of a 17-year-old Thai girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Pattaya is demanding the death penalty for an Australian man accused of murdering her.

According to reports, Thai police arrested 45-year-old Simon Peter Carman at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on 27 June as he allegedly attempted to board a flight to Perth, hours after officers discovered the body of Tunchanok Donhomla abandoned near a railway track.

Carman has been charged with murder and several other offences but denies killing the teenager, claiming he acted in self-defence following an argument in his hotel room.

Victim's Family Calls For Maximum Punishment

Tunchanok's grieving family has publicly urged Thai authorities to seek the death penalty if Carman is convicted.

The teenager's father, Thongchai Donhomla, described himself as 'deeply saddened' by the loss of his only child, while her stepmother, Oradee Bussarakum, said the family had feared the worst after she was reported missing.

'I just want him executed,' Oradee told local media, adding that she even asked police whether she could physically confront the suspect after his arrest.

The family also appealed to other young women to exercise caution in tourist hotspots, hoping their daughter's death would serve as a warning to others.

Police Find Teenager's Body Inside Suitcase

Police said Tunchanok, whose nickname was Cake, was reported missing on Friday after travelling to Pattaya from Kalasin province.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage allege the teenager entered Carman's condominium with him during the early hours of Thursday. Later that evening, cameras reportedly captured the Australian leaving alone while pulling a large black suitcase.

Authorities said the suitcase was loaded onto a motorbike before being transported to scrubland beside a railway line, where officers later discovered the teenager's naked body folded inside.

Police said the victim had suffered severe facial injuries, with blood visible around her nose and mouth.

Australian Tourist Denies Murder Charge

According to reports, Thai police arrested Carman at Bangkok's main international airport shortly before he was due to board a flight back to Australia. He faces charges including murder, concealing and moving a body, and abducting a minor for indecent purposes.

During police questioning, Carman reportedly admitted arranging to pay Tunchanok for sexual services but claimed an argument broke out after he offered her only half of the agreed amount.

Read more Australian Man Accused of Stuffing Thai Teen's Body Into Suitcase Faces Death Penalty Australian Man Accused of Stuffing Thai Teen's Body Into Suitcase Faces Death Penalty

He told investigators the teenager threatened him with a knife and that he acted in self-defence during the struggle.

In a recorded statement released after his arrest, Carman expressed sympathy to the victim's family, saying he felt 'bad for what happened' and insisted events were 'out of my control.'

Police, however, said scratch marks found on his body appeared consistent with a physical struggle, while investigators continue examining forensic evidence from the hotel room.

Murder Conviction Could Carry Death Penalty

If convicted of murder under Thai law, Carman could face either life imprisonment or the death penalty by lethal injection.

The case has drawn intense attention in both Thailand and Australia because of the age of the victim and the brutality of the crime. Australian officials have confirmed they are providing consular assistance to Carman as legal proceedings continue.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains in its early stages, and prosecutors are expected to examine CCTV footage, forensic evidence, witness statements and the suspect's self-defence claim before the case proceeds to trial.

For Tunchanok's family, however, the outcome they want is already clear. They say nothing less than the maximum punishment can deliver justice for the teenager whose life ended inside a suitcase abandoned beside a railway track.