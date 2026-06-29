Australian national Simon Peter Carman is at the centre of an international murder probe after Thai authorities claimed he murdered 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla and packed her body into a suitcase before trying to flee the country.

According to reports, the 46-year-old was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on 27 June while preparing to board a flight to Perth, Australia, and now faces charges that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted under Thai law.

The teenager's body was discovered near a railway track in Pattaya shortly after Carman's arrest, prompting widespread outrage in Thailand and Australia. Carman has denied murdering the teenager, claiming he acted in self-defence after an alleged confrontation inside his apartment. The investigation remains ongoing.

Who Is Simon Carman?

Simon Peter Carman is an Australian man originally from Ballarat in Victoria who later grew up in the small Western Australian town of Jerramungup before living in Albany and Perth's southern suburbs.

Australian man Simon Peter Carman arrested after teen found dead in suitcase



In a video taken while he was in custody, Mr Carman speaks to the camera saying he felt "very bad".



Local Thai media is reporting the arrest of Simon Peter Carman who was arrested at Bangkok Airport on... pic.twitter.com/RGoMogRrDM — Liam Mendes (@liammendes) June 27, 2026

According to neighbours and local reports, Carman had been living in a condominium in Jomtien, near Pattaya Thailand. Reports differ on how long he had lived there, ranging from several months to about two years. Residents described him as a quiet expatriate who largely kept to himself and occasionally worked as a handyman.

Reports from Australia also indicate police had previously seized firearms from him, although no widely reported serious criminal convictions have been publicly confirmed.

CCTV Allegedly Traced Final Hours

Thai police allege Carman met 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla, known by her nickname 'Cake,' in Pattaya's Beach Road entertainment district before CCTV captured the pair entering his accommodation together during the early hours of 27 June.

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Investigators claim an argument later broke out inside the apartment. Carman has told police the dispute centred on payment after agreeing to pay the teenager 1,000 baht for sexual services before offering only half that amount.

He alleges the teenager threatened him with a knife, leading to a struggle in which she died.

Police, however, allege Carman placed her naked body into a black suitcase, transported it on a motorbike and abandoned it near a railway line about four kilometres from his apartment.

Authorities said the teenager had severe facial injuries, with blood visible around her mouth and nose when they discovered her body.

Arrest At Bangkok Airport

Police arrested Carman at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport while he was preparing to board a Jetstar flight bound for Perth. According to reports, he has been charged with intentional murder, concealing and moving a body, and taking a minor for indecent purposes.

While in custody, Carman reportedly expressed sympathy to the victim's family, saying he felt sorry for what had happened and describing the incident as being 'out of my control.' He has continued to deny intentionally killing the teenager.

Family Demands Justice

Tunchanok's father, Thongchai Donhomla, and stepmother, Oradee Bussarakum, have publicly called for Thailand's toughest punishment if Carman is convicted.

The couple described the 17-year-old as their only child and said she regularly helped support the family. Her stepmother told local media she wanted Carman executed for the alleged crime.

Carman remains in custody after being remanded by the Pattaya Provincial Court while police continue gathering forensic evidence and witness testimony. Australian officials have confirmed they are providing him with routine consular assistance, but any trial will proceed under Thailand's criminal justice system, where murder convictions can result in life imprisonment or the death penalty.