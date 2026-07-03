The Bellevue mansion looked to neighbours like an out-of-control party house, but prosecutors say the truth behind the front door was a trafficking operation held together by violence and fear.

Nikita Tyukalo, 22, was charged on 8 June 2026 with four counts of second-degree human trafficking, one count of money laundering and one count of leading organised crime, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court. He is being held in the King County Jail on around £3.7 million ($5 million) bail after prosecutors argued he remains a danger to the young women who accuse him.

What started as noise complaints on a quiet Lakemont cul-de-sac has since produced sworn victim testimony and jailhouse phone calls that prosecutors say he made in Russian to move his money out of reach.

A 6ft 7in 'Agency' Boss and the Mansion Neighbours Feared

Tyukalo, who stands 6ft 7in, presented himself to at least one alleged victim as a manager who ran OnlyFans accounts 'like an agency,' telling her he had changed the trajectory of women's lives by flying them on private jets, according to court records reviewed by Axios. Prosecutors say the reality was very different. They also told the court he has a criminal history that includes a previous domestic violence case.

The investigation began last autumn, after the Bellevue Police Department received more than 100 complaints and 911 calls about the rental home in the 16400 block of Southeast 44th Place, according to a police news release. Parties there were promoted on social media, charged admission in advance and drew crowds that police estimated at more than 300 people, many of them under 18. Officers came to describe the property, which its own occupants branded the 'OnlyFans house,' as the centre of something far darker than underage drinking.

On 4 June 2026, a Bellevue police SWAT team executed a search warrant at the mansion and arrested Tyukalo. Inside, detectives reported finding more than 300 mobile phones, over 50 laptops, financial records, a whiteboard labelled 'Content Plan' and more than 30 sex toys. Officers also impounded luxury cars, including a McLaren sports car photographed in the driveway.

What the Charging Documents Allege Happened Inside the Homes

Detectives interviewed at least seven women who described a strikingly similar experience. Several said they were approached as teenagers, recruited at 17, and steered towards making explicit content on their 18th birthdays, according to the probable cause statement. They were promised as much as £13,300 ($18,000) a month, the women said, yet most saw only about £740 ($1,000).

The violence described in the charging documents is severe. One woman told detectives there were 'big, big black guns' throughout a home connected to the case. The charges allege Tyukalo slapped women, dragged them across floors by their hair and, in one instance, forced a woman to crawl naked in front of the others while he repeatedly cocked a gun at her head. Another woman said one of the men handed her a loaded firearm while she spoke about suicidal thoughts and urged her to use it.

Women also reported being kept awake for marathon shifts. Adderall, a prescription stimulant, was fed to them 'like it was candy,' one told police, so they could livestream and film for hours on end. Prosecutors summarised the conduct in the charging documents as 'a pattern of abuse and intimidation motivated by financial greed' that spanned almost two years. One of the four trafficking counts carries a domestic violence designation involving an intimate partner.

The Talent Agencies and the Missing Earnings

The money moved through two entities named in the charges, Nova Talent Management and Luxe Allure, which prosecutors say pulled in as much as £193,000 ($260,000) a month while frequently refusing to pay the women producing the content. One account alone generated close to £170,000 ($230,000), according to financial records reviewed by investigators. The women told detectives that managers changed the passwords, took control of the accounts, and locked them out of their own earnings.

Leaving was made to feel impossible. Women who tried to quit were warned they could be in breach of contract, and the operation held explicit content that could be released against them. The charges name two other suspects, aged 20 and 22, as unindicted co-conspirators who allegedly helped recruit women and enforce compliance; neither has been charged, and detectives traced the operation across five properties in Bellevue and Renton.

OnlyFans said in response to an inquiry from FOX 13 Seattle that its platform is meant for creators aged 18 and over, and that its onboarding process requires more than nine pieces of identification to verify a person. Under Washington law, second-degree human trafficking covers recruiting, harbouring, transporting or profiting from another person through force, fraud or coercion.

The Bail Ruling and the Jailhouse Calls Made in Russia

Tyukalo pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a judge barred him from social media and from contacting any witnesses or victims. His defence has argued the case is weaker than it looks, characterising the allegations as amounting to little more than wage theft and asking a judge to cut his bail to £74,000 ($100,000). On 30 June 2026, that motion failed.

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At the hearing, one alleged victim spoke publicly for the first time, telling the court she had been warned 'he would kill me because I knew too much,' in a courtroom recording obtained by KIRO 7. Prosecutors countered the defence's claim of poverty with recorded jailhouse phone calls in which, they said, Tyukalo instructed relatives in Russian to move hundreds of thousands of dollars out of his bank accounts. They also pointed to a documented history of witness tampering in 2025. The judge left the £3.7 million ($5 million) bail and every condition in place.

One of the women who says Tyukalo first contacted her as a teenager, Saffron Laframboise, has urged others to come forward. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Douglas Wagoner, acknowledged that getting trafficking survivors to testify is difficult because it forces them to relive their worst moments. Tyukalo is due back in King County Superior Court on 21 July 2026.

For now, the man who allegedly sold private jets and five-figure paydays sits in a cell, while the women he is accused of controlling wait to learn whether a jury will believe them.