Just months after returning to the United States with vocal support from figures in Donald Trump's political circle, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested by US Marshals on a British extradition request and now face dozens of criminal charges in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised a series of additional charges against the brothers, including new counts of rape, trafficking and sexual offences, bringing the total number of alleged victims in the UK case to seven.

Andrew Tate, 39, has been charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 further offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate, 38, faces two further counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

From MAGA Backing to Arrest

The arrests mark a dramatic shift for the brothers, who were allowed to leave Romania earlier this year after spending more than two years under travel restrictions while facing separate criminal proceedings there.

During that time, several high-profile figures aligned with Donald Trump publicly questioned the Romanian case. Donald Trump Jr described Andrew Tate's detention as 'absolute insanity', while Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said a Trump administration envoy raised the brothers' case during the Munich Security Conference.

Read more UK Adds 7 New Rape Charges Against Andrew Tate and 2 Against Tristan Tate as Alleged Victims Rise to Seven UK Adds 7 New Rape Charges Against Andrew Tate and 2 Against Tristan Tate as Alleged Victims Rise to Seven

Although there is no evidence the Trump administration secured their release, the Tate brothers' return to Florida fuelled speculation that they had gained influential supporters within Trump's political movement.

That perception is now being tested after US Marshals arrested the brothers on behalf of UK authorities.

UK Widens Criminal Case

The latest charges bring the total number Andrew Tate faces in the UK to 42, including allegations of rape, human trafficking, assault and offences relating to indecent images of a child. Tristan Tate now faces 17 charges, including rape, sexual assault and trafficking-related offences.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said the new charging decisions followed a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and increased the number of alleged victims to seven.

He also reminded the public that both defendants are entitled to a fair trial and urged people not to publish material that could prejudice the proceedings.

Extradition Proceedings Begin

The brothers were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Miami on 18 July following the UK's extradition request. The Department of Justice confirmed the arrests were made under existing extradition treaties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Tate brothers are expected to appear before a federal court in Miami as extradition proceedings begin.

Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, said they deny all allegations and argued the UK should not seek extradition while separate criminal proceedings in Romania remain ongoing.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold dual British and American citizenship, also face criminal proceedings in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and sexually exploiting women. They deny all wrongdoing in both Romania and the UK.