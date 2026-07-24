A Saudi prince was seen calmly returning to his London hotel room after stepping outside for a cigarette just hours before he was found dead, an inquest has heard.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud, 29, was discovered lying fully clothed on the bathroom floor inside his locked fifth-floor hotel suite at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, west London, on 25 November last year after hotel staff unlocked the room when there was no response.

Hotel security and paramedics attended, but he could not be revived.

CCTV footage captured Prince Abdullah leaving the hotel alone on the evening before his death before returning to his room, where coroners found no evidence that anyone else entered during his final hours.

The inquest later heard he died from multi-drug toxicity after consuming alcohol, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and other substances.

Final Hours Captured on CCTV

Court documents showed Prince Abdullah checked into the Marriott Hotel on 19 November for what was expected to be a week-long stay.

CCTV footage later confirmed he was alone during his final hours after returning to his room from a cigarette break.

Hotel staff entered the room after concerns were raised when there was no response.

A cleaner found Prince Abdullah lying on the bathroom floor, after which hotel security and paramedics attended.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Read more What Happened to the Saudi Prince Found Dead in a London Hotel? Inquest Reveals New Details What Happened to the Saudi Prince Found Dead in a London Hotel? Inquest Reveals New Details

Toxicology tests found Prince Abdullah had a blood alcohol concentration of 222mg per 100ml, almost three times England's legal drink-drive limit of 80mg per 100ml.

The court also heard he had potentially fatal levels of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), together with cannabis and anti-anxiety medication, including alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Treatment Before His Death

The court heard Prince Abdullah had struggled with alcohol and prescription drug misuse before his death.

In August, he completed a detoxification programme at the private Priory Clinic in Roehampton, south-west London, where he received treatment for alcohol, benzodiazepine and pregabalin dependency.

After leaving the Priory, he continued treatment at the private Rainford Hall clinic in Merseyside before being discharged in October after recovering from an upper respiratory infection.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro told the court Prince Abdullah had engaged well with treatment and had shown no indication of suicidal intent.

Although Prince Abdullah later missed scheduled virtual follow-up appointments, the court heard there had been no immediate concerns about his safety before his stay at the Marriott Hotel.

Coroner Rules Misadventure

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin said there was no evidence that Prince Abdullah intended to end his life.

She noted there was no suicide note, reports from both treatment providers raised no concerns about suicidal intent, and CCTV confirmed he had been alone during his final hours.

The Saudi Royal Court announced Prince Abdullah's death in December.

A funeral prayer was later held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, attended by members of the royal family and senior government officials.

Mrs Harkin recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure after finding no evidence that Prince Abdullah intended to take his own life or that anyone else had been involved in his death.