Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved the continued use of British military bases by American forces for what the government describes as defensive operations against Iran.

The decision means US aircraft can continue operating from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and the joint UK-US military facility at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands without requiring a change to Britain's existing policy.

Downing Street said permission remains limited to operations intended to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Any mission must also comply with Britain's interpretation of international law and the right to self-defence.

Coming just days after Burnham entered Downing Street, the decision represents an early test of his approach to foreign policy as he balances Britain's alliance with the United States against legal and political concerns over the widening conflict in the Middle East.

Whitehall Reviewed US Military Request

According to Bloomberg, Sir Keir Starmer chaired a meeting of senior ministers and national security officials on Friday after Washington sought continued access to British military bases following the resumption of US operations against Iran earlier this month. Officials examined whether continued access could remain consistent with Britain's legal obligations under international law.

The UK government had previously declined requests to allow US B-2 stealth bombers to launch offensive missions from Diego Garcia. Ministers were concerned that broader military action could fall outside the UK's interpretation of self-defence if operations extended beyond protecting international shipping and responding to Iranian threats.

Those discussions laid the groundwork for Burnham's first major decision after entering office, leaving him to determine whether to maintain Britain's existing approach or introduce a different policy towards US military operations.

Burnham Keeps Existing Policy

Rather than introducing a new policy, Burnham has opted to continue the restrictions established under Sir Keir Starmer, allowing US forces to use British bases only for operations Britain considers consistent with international law.

The move is also likely to be welcomed in Washington because it preserves Britain's existing defence cooperation with the United States after earlier disagreements over Diego Garcia. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump publicly criticised Sir Keir after Britain initially refused requests for offensive operations to be launched from the base.

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By maintaining the existing policy, Burnham avoids reopening one of the first major disagreements between London and Washington while signalling continuity in Britain's approach to military cooperation with its closest ally.

Political Pressure Builds

The decision is nevertheless expected to generate political debate at Westminster.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband previously urged caution over American military requests during discussions under the previous government, while Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called on Burnham to refuse further access, describing the US campaign as an illegal war.

Despite those earlier disagreements, Burnham's first conversation with Trump appeared constructive.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister invited the US president to attend next year's G20 summit in Manchester, while Trump later described the call as 'very good' on Truth Social, saying the pair discussed trade, defence cooperation and other bilateral issues.

Parliament is expected to scrutinise the government's approach in the coming weeks as ministers face growing questions over Britain's role in the conflict.

How Burnham manages those competing pressures is likely to shape both Britain's relationship with Washington and the early foreign policy direction of his premiership.