Andrew Tate has claimed that the water in a Miami federal jail is 'poisoned', alleging he is being forced to drink it while held in a high-security isolation unit, days after he and his brother Tristan were arrested on 18 July on a United Kingdom extradition request.

The online personality says the conditions in custody have damaged his health, although officials have not verified his assertions about water quality or medical problems.

The brothers remain in federal custody as they challenge their extradition to Britain, where they face multiple criminal charges.

Andrew Tate, who is currently housed in the restricted Special Housing Unit, says the conditions have severely affected him. His allegations were shared directly with followers, prompting online discussion about his detention.

Andrew Tate Details Miami Jail Water Conditions

Tate said his placement in the high-security block, generally used for disciplinary or administrative reasons, has left him without basic comforts. He noted that he is not permitted to keep bottled water inside his cell.

In a message posted to X, he set out his complaints about the facility's sanitation. 'I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU),' he wrote. 'My water faucet is broken. I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU. I have nothing clean to drink.'

He further alleged that he must rely on a shower tap for hydration, describing the water as warm, brown and filthy. He says this lack of clean drinking water has resulted in persistent stomach problems.

Appealing to his status as an American citizen, he questioned the legality of his conditions. 'The water I am drinking is not clean, I am an American,' he claimed. 'Innocent until proven guilty. But I am forced to drink poisoned water. Where are my rights?'

Officials have confirmed that he is housed in the restricted block, but his assertions about the water and his health have not been independently substantiated. It is not yet known whether his legal team will file formal complaints.

I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU).



My water faucet is broken.



I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU.



I have nothing clean to drink.



My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet.



It has given me persistent stomach problems.



The water I am… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 26, 2026

Miami Jail Water Claims Amid Extradition Battle

While Andrew Tate raised concerns about his living conditions, his brother offered a different account of the Miami jail staff. Tristan Tate shared a separate message praising the correctional officers overseeing their detention, while repeating his view that he should not be held.

'The men and women of the Florida Department of Corrections are some of America's finest,' he stated, noting that they deal with severe challenges behind closed doors.

He described his detention as unjust and called himself a 'political prisoner of the failing British state', but added that it was a pleasure to see the officers at work.

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The contrasting messages come at a key point in their legal case.

British prosecutors have brought approximately 59 charges against the brothers, including allegations of rape, sex trafficking, assault and offences related to indecent images of children and extreme pornography.

These allegations involve multiple alleged victims, with the incidents said to have occurred between 2010 and 2017.

Both men have strongly denied every allegation, maintaining their innocence as the legal process continues. The charges remain unproven in court.

As they move through the extradition stage, the brothers are expected to appear in court again shortly. It is unclear whether the reported conditions in custody will play any role in their legal arguments.