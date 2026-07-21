Prime Minister Andy Burnham has removed Attorney General Richard Hermer from his first cabinet, ousting one of Sir Keir Starmer's closest allies and a lawyer once branded an 'arrogant, progressive fool' by Labour peer Maurice Glasman.

Hermer's exit forms part of a wider reshuffle that rewards MPs who backed Burnham's leadership bid and reduces the influence of Starmer-era figures at the top of government.

Treasury and Cabinet Realignments at the Top

The restructuring has reshaped the highest levels of government, most notably at the Treasury, where Rachel Reeves was removed as chancellor.

Reeves had defended her record of fiscal discipline, yet critics blamed her early economic decisions, including cuts to winter fuel payments, for weakening the previous administration.

In a notable move, John Healey has been appointed as the new chancellor. Healey, who previously resigned a defence role under Starmer, is expected to champion regional reindustrialisation alongside the new prime minister, a priority Burnham has repeatedly linked to his own political brand.

Other senior figures have shifted portfolios or remained in place. Shabana Mahmood stays in the cabinet as home secretary, keeping her crime agenda in a central role.

Meanwhile, Ed Miliband has become foreign secretary, replacing Yvette Cooper. Cooper has moved to health secretary, a key role given the pressure to reform the adult care system, a brief widely regarded as one of the toughest in government given the scale of the funding and workforce challenges facing the NHS and social care.

🚨BREAKING: Attorney General Lord Hermer, who was responsible for imprisoning thousands of patriots for social media posts, has just been SACKED



The communist tyrant has fallen. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vVHmrpcz2o — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 20, 2026

Ideological Disputes and Richard Hermer's Exit

The departure of the former attorney general marks a move away from the legal approach associated with the previous government. Hermer had faced strong criticism for his role in transferring the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and for his past legal advocacy.

Glasman had argued that the administration was experiencing a rule of lawyers rather than the rule of law, a view that aligned with those backing this reshuffle.

The impact of the changes extends beyond the legal department. David Lammy, recently deputy prime minister and justice secretary, confirmed his departure via social media, noting that a new leader is entitled to build his own team.

Starmer Allies Sent to the Backbenches

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Chief secretary Darren Jones and housing secretary Steve Reed have both returned to the backbenches.

Reed issued a pointed public warning, urging the new leadership not to disadvantage London in the coming legislative sessions.

Business secretary Peter Kyle and science secretary Liz Kendall were also excluded from the new ministerial line-up.

Louise Haigh, however, has become a central figure in the new team, taking the posts of chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and first secretary of state.

Haigh, who previously overcame a political setback involving a past misdemeanour, played a key role during Burnham's by-election operation and will now coordinate work across Whitehall.

The departure of Jo Stevens and veteran Hilary Benn completes a substantial frontbench reshuffle. Burnham had previously said he would govern across all factions of the party, but the scale of the changes leaves few senior figures from the former administration on the frontbench.