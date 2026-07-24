Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud died from multi-drug ingestion after suffering a cardiac arrest in a London hotel, an official coroner's inquest has concluded.

The Inner West London Coroner's Court revealed the cause of death months after the 29-year-old royal was found unresponsive in November last year at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, with medical evidence confirming alcohol, GHB, and other substances were present in his system.

London Inquest Reveals Saudi Prince's Cause Of Death

Prince Abdullah was discovered on the bathroom floor of his fifth-floor room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on 25 November after a cleaner entered the room. He had checked into the luxury hotel on 19 November for what was expected to be a week-long stay.

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Emergency services attended the scene, but paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the hotel.

Following hearings that examined toxicology reports, medical records, and witness evidence, Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that the prince died by misadventure, with the medical cause of death recorded as multi-drug ingestion.

The inquest heard that Prince Abdullah had consumed alcohol and gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as the party drug GHB, alongside traces of cannabis and several anti-anxiety medications, including Xanax.

Who Was Prince Abdullah bin Fahad?

Prince Abdullah bin Fahad was a member of Saudi Arabia's ruling Al Saud family. Although he maintained a relatively low public profile compared with senior royals, Saudi media described him as a well-liked figure known for discreet philanthropic work and close ties within the royal family.

A lot more people are going to be silenced as I predicted yesterday



Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud, was found dead in luxury London hotel after cocktail of party drugs was found in system



The incident could be related, after Daniel... pic.twitter.com/cIf1c3urFu — SynCronus (@syncronus) July 23, 2026

According to reports, he regularly travelled between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and had connections in both business and social circles.

After his death, the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that he had died outside the Kingdom. Funeral prayers were later held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, attended by members of the royal family and senior officials.

Medical Evidence Presented During London Hearing

The coroner heard Prince Abdullah had a blood alcohol level of 222mg per 100ml, almost three times England's legal drink-driving limit.

Medical experts said the alcohol level alone had the potential to induce a coma. Toxicology testing also found a fatal concentration of GHB in his system.

The hearing further revealed the prince had previously struggled with alcohol misuse and dependency on anti-anxiety medication.

In August, he had voluntarily entered the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, south-west London, where he underwent detoxification treatment for alcohol, benzodiazepines and pregabalin.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro told the court that Prince Abdullah had experienced symptoms of anxiety and low mood but was not considered at risk of suicide when he was discharged. Although he later missed scheduled follow-up appointments, clinicians had not raised concerns about his wellbeing.

Assistant Coroner Harkin said there was no evidence that the prince intended to end his life.

Recording a conclusion of death by misadventure, she extended her condolences to his family, bringing the official inquest into the Saudi prince's death to a close.