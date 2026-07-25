A massive explosion at Highlands Farm in East Hanningfield, Essex, destroyed three fire engines and two officer vehicles after a blaze engulfed industrial units on Monday, sending 20 firefighters to hospital and prompting Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to declare a major incident.

Emergency crews said the explosion, caused by fertiliser stored inside one of the burning buildings, occurred less than an hour after the first emergency calls were received. The incident followed reports of a rapidly spreading fire at industrial units along Southend Road, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, at about 4.50 pm.

Firefighters arrived to find flames already consuming several buildings and nearby farmland. By 5.46 pm, an explosion had significantly escalated the situation, forcing emergency commanders to activate major incident procedures to coordinate a large multi-agency response and protect nearby communities.

Essex Farm Explosion Forces Major Emergency Response

Chief Fire Officer Rick Hylton described the blaze as one of the most demanding incidents Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has faced in years, with more than 100 firefighters deployed at its peak.

'This is one of the most challenging and complex incidents Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has responded to in recent years,' Hylton said in an operational update issued on Tuesday.

He said declaring a major incident allowed emergency services to mobilise the resources, command structures and partner agencies needed to tackle the fire safely while protecting both firefighters and the public.

The blast was powerful enough to destroy three fire engines and two officer cars that had been positioned near the scene, illustrating the intensity of conditions crews encountered while attempting to contain the flames.

Although dramatic, officials said the incident is now under control. Firefighters remain at the site to extinguish lingering hotspots and assist with the recovery phase, while investigators have begun examining what caused the blaze.

Authorities have stressed that the cause has not yet been established and urged the public not to speculate until the formal investigation is complete.

Firefighters Recover After Essex Farm Blast

The explosion also led to a significant medical response for emergency crews.

Hylton confirmed that 20 firefighters were taken to hospital following the incident. Four sustained minor injuries, while the remaining firefighters underwent precautionary assessments, including checks for hearing damage caused by the explosion.

'I am pleased to confirm that all those firefighters have now been discharged from hospital,' he said, thanking hospital staff for treating and supporting his colleagues.

He added that firefighters continue receiving welfare and wellbeing support after operating in what he described as exceptionally hazardous conditions.

'Yesterday's incident presented exceptionally challenging and hazardous conditions. Our firefighters demonstrated remarkable professionalism, courage and commitment throughout the response.'

Emergency officials said nearby residents were evacuated while crews worked to prevent the fire spreading to surrounding homes. Southend Road remained closed to give firefighters sufficient space to manage the incident safely.

As operations continued overnight, the number of firefighters at the scene was gradually reduced. Around 100 firefighters were initially involved before the response was scaled back to 50 crews late on Monday evening and later to 25 firefighters on Tuesday morning as the situation stabilised.

Area Manager Dave Bond said there was no wider threat to the public despite the explosion, although smoke continued drifting from the site.

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'While on the scene, fertiliser inside one of the units exploded and residents across the county have reported hearing and feeling it,' Bond said. 'This is why we declared a major incident and I want to reassure our residents that there is no wider risk to the public at this time.'

Officials nevertheless advised residents living nearby to keep windows and doors closed if they could smell smoke and asked motorists to avoid the area while recovery work continues.

Group Manager Dave Walpole said firefighters were likely to remain on site throughout the day as they monitored hotspots, while Bond confirmed a thorough investigation would determine how the fire started.

Hylton also acknowledged the disruption caused to local businesses and residents, thanking the community for following official safety advice and supporting emergency crews throughout the operation as firefighters continued working towards bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.