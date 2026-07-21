John Healey has returned to the centre of British politics after Prime Minister Andy Burnham named him chancellor in his initial cabinet formation.

The announcement came just weeks after Healey resigned as defence secretary after a row over military spending. His appointment marks one of the biggest changes in Burnham's new government and has prompted renewed interest in Healey's long political career, his resignation, and what his move to the Treasury could mean for the UK's economic agenda.

Why John Healey Has Been Appointed Chancellor

Healey's appointment was among Andy Burnham's first major cabinet decisions after taking office as prime minister. Burnham said his administration would 'bring back hope' through a long-term strategy focused on economic growth, investment and public service reform.

The decision surprised some political observers because Healey had resigned as defence secretary only weeks earlier. However, the appointment places one of Labour's most experienced ministers in charge of taxation, public spending, borrowing and wider economic policy.

His immediate priorities are expected to include tackling the cost-of-living crisis, supporting economic growth and balancing Labour's spending commitments with fiscal responsibility.

Why John Healey Resigned as Defence Secretary

Before taking over the Treasury, Healey served as defence secretary under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He resigned in June 2026 after publicly disagreeing with the government's Defence Investment Plan. Healey argued that the proposed funding package failed to provide sufficient investment for the UK's armed forces during a period of increasing international security challenges.

His resignation intensified pressure on Starmer's government and became one of the defining moments leading up to the Labour leadership changes that ultimately brought Burnham into Downing Street.

John Healey's Political Career and Background

John Healey has represented Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, previously Wentworth and Dearne, since entering Parliament in 1997, establishing himself as a fixture in Labour politics.

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During nearly three decades in Westminster, he has held several senior government positions, including treasury minister, financial secretary to the Treasury, minister for housing and planning, defence secretary and, now, chancellor.

Before becoming an MP, Healey worked in public policy and research. Throughout his ministerial career, he has focused on housing, taxation, defence, economic policy and public spending.

Born on 13 February 1960, the 66-year-old politician has kept his personal life largely private. Although he is married and has children, he rarely discusses his family publicly.

What Healey's Appointment Means for the UK

According to experts, Burnham's decision to appoint Healey signals his intention to rely on experienced ministers as his government begins implementing its economic programme.

Political analysts have described Healey as a steady and detail-focused figure with extensive experience handling complex government portfolios. His previous work at the Treasury is also expected to prove valuable as Labour prepares its first budget under Burnham's leadership.

Businesses, investors and households will now be watching closely for Healey's first economic announcements, including any changes to taxation, public spending, defence funding and measures designed to stimulate long-term growth.

His appointment also represents a swift political comeback after leaving the Defence Ministry, placing him at the centre of decisions that will shape the UK's economic direction under the new Labour government.