Anne Hathaway sent the internet into a frenzy on 19 June 2026 after announcing she is expecting her third child. The 'Devil Wears Prada' star, 43, shared the news on Instagram in a video set to Barbara Lewis's 'Baby I'm Yours,' walking into frame with her arms resting on her belly before revealing her growing bump, smiling, and dashing off camera. The caption read simply: 'x Baby, I'm yours x.'

The announcement sent fans scrambling — and along with the congratulations came a wave of curiosity about one person: the father. Here is everything to know about the man at the centre of Hollywood's biggest baby news today.

From Brown University to the Big Screen

Adam Shulman is an American actor, film producer, and jewellery designer best known as the husband of Anne Hathaway, and for his work in independent film and custom jewellery. Born on 2 April 1981 in New York City, he pursued higher education at Brown University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in 2003, before attending New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He began his acting career modestly, appearing in five episodes of the drama 'American Dreams' in 2005, and later playing Deputy Enos Strate in the TV movie 'The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning.'

His move into film production came through his relationship with Hathaway. Shulman co-produced the 2014 independent drama 'Song One,' in which Hathaway starred, collaborating alongside producers including Marc Platt and Jonathan Demme. It was a natural creative partnership between two people who had already built a life together well before the cameras rolled.

The Jewellery Designer Who Proposed With His Own Creation

Beyond acting and producing, Shulman carved out a distinct identity in the world of design. He co-owns the jewellery brand James Banks Design with designer Heidi Nahser Fink, creating handmade pieces in Northern California. Shulman personally designed Anne Hathaway's engagement ring.

The brand came about after Shulman met Nahser Fink, who had worked on Hathaway's 'Alice in Wonderland.' He sent her an idea for a lightbulb-shaped pendant for Hathaway, which they then collaborated on, and James Banks Design was born. It is, by any measure, a love story that extended well beyond the personal.

'I Knew From the Second I Met Him'

Hathaway and Shulman first met at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2008. The connection was immediate, though it took time to develop into a relationship. 'We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together,' Hathaway said. 'He thought that I had a boyfriend and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I'd better keep my distance, because I didn't want to be that girl.'

By the time the dust had settled, Hathaway was certain. She said: 'I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life.' The couple married in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California, in September 2012.

In a 2017 interview with Elle, Hathaway went further in describing the effect Shulman had on her. 'He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,' she said. 'I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.'

Anne Hathaway was spotted with her baby bump while vacationing with her family in Saint-Tropez. pic.twitter.com/md52hTDZHF — Anne Hathaway Crave (@anniecrave) June 19, 2026

A Family Built Through Struggle

Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The road to parenthood was not without difficulty. When announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, Hathaway wrote on Instagram: 'It's not for a movie... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.'

In March 2024, she told Vanity Fair: 'Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone.' She also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while performing nightly in the off-Broadway show 'Grounded,' a one-woman production in which she acted out giving birth on stage every evening.

Anne Hathaway's latest pregnancy announcement arrives at a moment when she is arguably at the peak of her cultural relevance — ahead of the upcoming release of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and with a string of acclaimed projects behind her. The renewed spotlight on Adam Shulman is a reminder that behind one of Hollywood's most watchable careers is a man who has deliberately chosen a quieter path — as a designer, a producer, and above all, a father.