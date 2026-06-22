Dua Lipa has been hit by a wave of viral pregnancy rumours after millions of social media users shared a misleading clip claiming she said, 'I'm eating for two now,' just days after her wedding to actor Callum Turner – but there is currently no evidence she is expecting a baby.

Fresh off the couple's lavish celebrations in Sicily and London, the singer has found herself at the centre of intense online speculation about her private life based solely on out‑of‑context footage and fan posts, rather than any announcement from Lipa, Turner or their representatives.

The Truth Behind Dua Lipa's Pregnancy Rumours After Callum Turner Wedding

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with claims that the Grammy‑winning singer is expecting her first child with Turner. Posts across X, TikTok and Instagram racked up millions of views, with some users insisting that Lipa had confirmed the pregnancy herself. However, a closer look reveals that there is currently no evidence that the singer is pregnant.

OMGGGG!!! DUA IS PREGNANT 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/b9nDKE1bPf — The One NGK (@TheOneNGK) June 20, 2026

The speculation appears to have originated from a series of viral posts claiming that Lipa had declared, 'I'm eating for two now,' shortly after marrying Turner. One widely shared video accumulated millions of views, prompting excited reactions from fans who believed the singer had made a surprise baby announcement. However, the footage in question was taken from an unrelated interview in which Lipa was discussing jewellery she was wearing, not motherhood or pregnancy.

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Other viral posts featured generic photographs of Lipa alongside stock images of pregnancy scans. None of the images was shared by the singer herself, and no reputable publication has reported that she is expecting a child.

The rumours gained additional traction because they emerged just days after Lipa and Turner celebrated their highly anticipated wedding. The couple, who began dating in early 2024 and became engaged in 2025, recently shared photographs from their Sicilian wedding festivities. The celebrations followed an intimate civil ceremony in London and culminated in a multi‑day event attended by close friends and family near Palermo.

Are Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Planning To Have Children?

While there is no confirmation of a pregnancy, Lipa has previously spoken openly about wanting children someday. In a 2025 interview, the singer admitted that she wants to start a family with Turner in the future.

Dua Lipa ve Callum Turner, Trevi Çeşmesi'nde görüntülendi. pic.twitter.com/YvCXZBdnef — Populicc (@populicc) June 18, 2026

'I'd love to have kids one day,' Lipa said. 'But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take.'

She continued: 'I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children.'

At the moment, both stars appear focused on enjoying married life. The couple has recently been spotted on their honeymoon in Italy, where fans have followed their movements online.

For now, the truth behind the pregnancy rumours is straightforward. Despite the viral posts and speculative headlines, there has been no announcement from Lipa, Turner or their representatives confirming that a baby is on the way.