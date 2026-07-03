Anne Hathaway has won over fans after playfully responding to claims that she wore one of her maternity looks backwards during a promotional appearance in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress became the centre of a viral fashion discussion after stepping out in a striking red ensemble while promoting her upcoming film, with many questioning whether the designer outfit had been worn in reverse.

Rather than shying away from the speculation, Hathaway embraced the moment by sharing a self-deprecating video on social media. Her light-hearted response quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her willingness to laugh along with the viral fashion moment.

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Anne Hathaway Trolls Her Own Maternity Look

Hathaway addressed the online speculation by sharing a video on social media that opened with screenshots of headlines questioning whether she had intentionally worn her red maternity jumpsuit backwards.

Rather than offering a direct explanation, the actress leaned into the online speculation with the now-viral remark, 'I did? I did... I did.'

The playful video was shared a day after Hathaway appeared in New York to promote her upcoming film, The Odyssey, where her eye-catching outfit quickly became one of the week's most talked-about fashion moments.

Although Hathaway did not confirm whether the jumpsuit had been intentionally styled in reverse, her humorous response shifted attention from the outfit itself to the way she chose to engage with the online conversation.

The 'Backwards' Outfit That Sparked Discussion

For the press appearance, Hathaway wore a vivid red peplum jumpsuit from Ashlyn New York's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, paired with matching heels, oversized sunglasses, and a gold Bvlgari Tubogas choker.

The bold maternity look immediately attracted attention as photographs of the actress circulated online.

As reported by several media outlets, the jumpsuit appeared to be styled in reverse, with the scooped back worn at the front to showcase Hathaway's statement necklace better.

Anne Hathaway wore the Ashlyn jumpsuit reversed on purpose — dropping the scoop neckline to the front to frame her baby bump in bright red. The junket landed on the 20th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada. She plays Penelope opposite Matt Damon in Nolan's The Odyssey. pic.twitter.com/uMVCPYMYAH — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) July 2, 2026

While many social media users initially believed the outfit had been worn backwards by mistake, others pointed out that the styling complemented the garment's original design, prompting widespread discussion about the unconventional look.

The ensemble was styled by Hathaway's long-time collaborator Erin Walsh, whose work with the actress has produced many of her most celebrated fashion moments.

Fashion commentators also noted that reversing garments to create a different silhouette is not uncommon in editorial styling, adding further context to the online conversation.

Fans Praise Hathaway's Sense Of Humour

Hathaway's playful response was met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction, with many fans praising the actress for poking fun at herself instead of taking the speculation too seriously.

'Backward is the new forward,' one fan commented on her Instagram post. Another wrote, 'As long as you were comfortable it doesn't matter!!,' while a third added, 'THAT'S what makes you a fashion icon.'

Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, with whom she shares sons Jonathan and Jack. As she continues promoting The Odyssey, the actress has embraced a series of bold maternity looks that have attracted praise from both fans and fashion observers.