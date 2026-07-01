Natalie Cassidy has revealed she was close to a 'nervous breakdown' after her nine-year-old daughter, Joanie, broke the same arm for the third time, just weeks after undergoing surgery to remove metal plates from a previous injury.

The EastEnders star shared the emotional update on her Life with Nat podcast, explaining that Joanie suffered another devastating fall at school in late June 2026, forcing her back into hospital for emergency surgery under general anaesthetic.

The repeated injury has left Cassidy admitting the ordeal has taken a heavy emotional toll on her family.

Daughter's Third Arm Break Came Weeks After Surgery

Cassidy said she received a call from Joanie's school shortly after her fiancé, Marc Humphreys, had prepared a paddling pool for the family at home.

According to the actress, Joanie slipped in a school hallway before PE and 'smashed' her left arm 'to pieces' — the same arm she had fractured twice before. 'General anaesthetic. Same operation,' Cassidy shared.

The latest accident happened only eight weeks after doctors removed metal plates that had been inserted following an earlier break.

Speaking candidly on her podcast, Cassidy admitted the latest emergency overwhelmed her. 'I felt I was going to have a nervous breakdown,' she said. 'I really fell to pieces.'

She added that seeing her daughter's 'little body,' the medication, repeated hospital visits and overall trauma left her emotionally exhausted.

The family spent two days travelling back and forth to hospital during one of the hottest weeks of the year while Joanie underwent another operation.

Doctors Say Repeated Injuries Appear To Be Bad Luck

Despite concerns that repeated fractures might point to an underlying medical condition, Cassidy said doctors have reassured the family that Joanie's blood tests came back normal.

She explained that consultants told them the repeated injuries appear to be nothing more than unfortunate bad luck.

Cassidy and Humphreys even found moments of humour during the difficult experience, joking they had become so familiar with hospital staff that they were now on first-name terms with the anaesthetist.

Who is Natalie Cassidy?

Born on 13 May 1983, Natalie Cassidy is one of Britain's best-known television actresses after playing Sonia Fowler on BBC's EastEnders for more than three decades.

She first joined the soap as a child in 1993 and became part of several iconic storylines, including Sonia's teenage pregnancy and complex family relationships. After multiple departures and returns, Cassidy made her latest exit from the long-running series in 2025.

Away from acting, she has built a successful career through television appearances, podcasting and public speaking, often discussing body image, motherhood and mental health.

Family Life Away From The Spotlight

Cassidy has been engaged to cameraman Marc Humphreys since around 2014.

The couple share daughter Joanie Elizabeth, born in 2016. Cassidy also has an older daughter, Eliza Beatrice, from a previous relationship with Adam Cottrell.

Throughout her career, the actress has been open about balancing public life with parenting, frequently sharing honest accounts of family challenges.

Her latest update has struck a chord with many parents, shining a light on the emotional toll repeated childhood medical emergencies can take on families, even when doctors conclude the injuries are simply a case of bad timing rather than an underlying health condition.