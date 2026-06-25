Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are planning for the 'long haul' and quietly building a tight billionaire‑adjacent inner circle in New York and the Hamptons with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, according to an insider quoted this week.

The couple, who were recently in Manhattan as Chalamet joined New York Knicks fans celebrating the team's first NBA title in 53 years on 18 June, then slipped out to the Hamptons for what has been described as a deliberately low‑key romantic break.

For context, Kylie and Timothée's relationship only went public last year, but it has accelerated fast by Hollywood standards. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, whose family essentially wrote the playbook on turning reality fame into generational wealth, began seeing the Wonka and Dune star in 2023.

They chose the 2024 Golden Globes for their first major outing together, then waited until May 2025 to walk a red carpet hand in hand at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome. Since then, they have often been photographed turning up for each other's work, seemingly intent on being seen as a proper couple, not a fleeting PR arrangement.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Inner Circle Starts In The Hamptons

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The news came after reports that, once the Knicks' historic NBA Finals run wrapped, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet escaped to the Hamptons to reconnect away from the camera lenses and fan videos that have begun to follow them.

A source said that the pair 'rode bikes everywhere, went to the beach, watched movies, and stayed in,' adding that everything about the trip was 'very low‑key, intentionally.'

That detail matters because it fits the pattern of how this inner circle is presenting itself, not as the loud, club‑heavy Kardashian machine of the early 2010s, but as something cooler, quieter, more self‑possessed.

The same insider said the getaway was exactly what they needed after a packed week in New York, describing how the two 'had an amazing time' in the city before disappearing east.

According to the source, those close to them are taking the relationship seriously. 'They both are in a great place, make each other laugh, and friends and family love them together. Kylie is so relaxed with him, he puts her at ease, and she makes him feel so secure,' the insider said. Friends, the source added, 'can see them in it for the long haul, but they aren't rushing anything.'

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In case you missed it, this is not just a two‑hander. Over the past few months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have increasingly been seen with Kendall Jenner and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, turning individual couples into a four‑person unit that draws cameras wherever it goes.

Kylie has been a regular courtside presence as Chalamet cheered on the Knicks through their late‑season push, a role reversal of sorts for a woman used to being the headline act in almost every room she walks into. Off the court, multiple sightings suggest the couples have been spending time together socially, not just crossing paths at awards shows.

In May, paparazzi photographed Kylie and Timothée leaving a party alongside Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, images that were then shared on Instagram by gossip account DeuxMoi. Once the shots spread, a source told People that the two couples 'really get along' because of their 'similar personalities and lifestyles' and added simply: 'They have a lot of fun together.'

None of this has been formally packaged or monetised, at least not yet, but it is already operating like a soft‑focus franchise.

A basketball game here, a red carpet there, now a Hamptons break described as bike rides and movies in. The message is that this is intimacy, not spectacle, even when the backdrop is a billionaire‑grade lifestyle.