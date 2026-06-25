Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly moving towards a new chapter together, with fresh claims suggesting the couple are eager to start a family. According to an unnamed insider, Styles' mother, Anne Twist, has embraced the actress and believes her relationship with the singer stands apart from his previous high-profile romances.

The latest speculation follows a series of public appearances that have fuelled interest in the couple's relationship. During Harry Styles' Together Together tour, Kravitz was seen supporting her fiancé at London's Wembley Stadium, where fans also noticed her chatting with Anne. The sighting quickly prompted renewed discussion about the pair's future after reports earlier this year claimed they had become engaged when Kravitz was photographed wearing a large ring.

According to the source, Anne has warmly welcomed Kravitz into the family and already sees her as a future daughter-in-law. The insider claimed Anne considers the actress 'a lovely girl' and has been impressed by her personality, describing her as someone who has exceeded expectations.

The source went further, suggesting Anne has drawn comparisons between Kravitz and Harry's former partners, but believes this relationship carries a different weight. Having met several of the singer's previous girlfriends over the years, the insider alleged that Anne has learned not to assume every serious romance will last. This time, however, she reportedly feels Harry has found 'The One.'

Those claims also extend to the couple's future family plans. According to the insider, Anne believes it may not be long before she welcomes more grandchildren and even imagines Harry and Kravitz having a large family together. It's a striking claim, although it remains entirely unconfirmed outside the reported source.

Anne, now 58, became a grandmother in 2024 after Harry's sister, Gemma, welcomed a daughter. Speaking at the time about the experience, Anne said, 'It's incredibly moving. I read something that somebody wrote, which said, 'It's like loving your children twice,' and that's exactly it.'

That remark offers perhaps the clearest glimpse into why reports about Harry potentially becoming a father have gathered so much attention. Family has clearly become an important part of Anne's life. Whether that excitement translates into reality for Harry and Kravitz is another matter altogether.

Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Have Spoken About Family Before

While the latest reports rely heavily on anonymous sourcing, both Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have previously spoken publicly about having children, giving the rumours a little more context.

Kravitz has acknowledged that becoming a mother would inevitably reshape her career. Reflecting on balancing filmmaking with parenthood, she explained, 'If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it. Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time. You just have to decide where you want your energy to be.'

Styles has expressed similar ambitions, although in broader terms. Speaking about his long-term goals, the former One Direction star said, 'I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people... I want to have great friendships. I want a family. I want these things.'

That doesn't confirm any immediate plans, of course. Wanting a family someday is not the same as preparing for one now, a distinction that's sometimes lost when celebrity relationships become tabloid fodder.

The couple first attracted romance speculation in August 2025 after they were photographed together in Rome. Their relationship has since appeared to progress quickly, with engagement reports emerging in April after Kravitz was seen wearing a prominent diamond ring. Neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly confirmed those reports.

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Both also entered the relationship with extensive dating histories that have kept them in the headlines for years. Styles has previously been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde, while Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman before becoming engaged to Channing Tatum. She also dated Penn Badgley earlier in her career.

According to the insider, Kravitz has helped Styles navigate the pressures that come with global fame, offering advice that has allowed the pair to build a quieter life away from constant public scrutiny. The source added that Anne is 'over the moon' the couple found one another and is looking forward to spending more time with Kravitz.

Nothing has been officially confirmed regarding wedding plans or children, so, for now, reports about an expanding family remain speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.