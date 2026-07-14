Alison Hammond has shut down fresh wedding speculation with her 28-year-old boyfriend David Putman, insisting the couple do not need marriage to prove their relationship works.

The This Morning presenter, 51, opened up about her romance with Putman after months of public interest in their relationship, their age gap and whether wedding bells could be next.

'I've got a lovely man in my life,' Hammond said in an interview. 'It's just easy. I think that's when you know you've got something special. He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day.'

Asked directly whether she and Putman were planning to marry, Hammond made it clear that a wedding is not currently on the cards.

'I don't think [there will be a wedding],' she said. 'We don't need to! We're both cool.'

Her comments come after earlier engagement rumours were sparked when she wore a pink diamond ring on her left hand during This Morning. Hammond later laughed off the speculation on air, saying she had put the ring on the wrong finger before moving it to stop the rumours.

Who Is David Putman?

David Putman is a 28-year-old Russian model and massage therapist who reportedly specialises in treatments including lymphatic drainage and anti-cellulite massage. He met Hammond in 2023 after she booked a massage with him, and their friendship later became romantic. The couple went public in April 2024, immediately drawing attention because of their 22-year age gap.

Putman is also known for his striking height. While Hammond is around 5ft 8in, he is reported to stand at 6ft 10in, making him more than a foot taller than the TV presenter. He keeps a lower profile than Hammond but shares modelling and travel photos on Instagram under the handle @mr.putman.207.

Hammond Defends Their Age Gap

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Much of the public conversation around the couple has focused on their age difference, something Hammond has repeatedly dismissed.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping UK in 2024, she said she understood why people noticed the gap 'on paper,' but insisted it did not reflect the reality of their relationship.

'Yes, I'm 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you'd understand,' she said. 'People have said to me, 'We get it now.''

Hammond also rejected the 'toyboy' label, saying it did not match what she and Putman actually have. She described him as mature, sensible and emotionally supportive, joking that his calm nature balances her own more playful personality.

'I Don't Need a Ring'

Although Hammond now says she does not expect a wedding, she has previously hinted that she would not rule out a proposal completely. In December, she said she did not 'need a ring' to prove her love for Putman, but added that if he did propose, it 'wouldn't be a no.'

The couple are believed to live together in a greater London suburb after Hammond moved closer to the capital for her filming commitments. For now, though, Hammond seems more interested in protecting the happiness they already have than rushing towards a traditional milestone.

She has built a career on being open, funny and emotionally direct, but when it comes to Putman, her message is simple: she is loved-up, settled and not letting public opinion set the pace.