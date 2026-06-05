Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, Logan and Arachnophobia, has died after being fatally stabbed outside his Los Angeles home. He was 81.

The shocking incident unfolded on Wednesday morning in the Tarzana district of Los Angeles, bringing a tragic end to a career that spanned more than five decades and earned Handy a reputation as one of Hollywood's most dependable character actors.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the property shortly after 9.30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance. Investigators said the 911 caller allegedly told emergency dispatchers: 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

When police arrived, they found Handy unconscious in the front garden with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics transported the actor to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Suspect Held on Murder Charge

Authorities have arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill in connection with the killing. Police identified Gledhill as the son of Handy's girlfriend, who reportedly lived at the residence where the fatal incident occurred.

Investigators allege that after the stabbing, Gledhill approached responding officers and identified himself as the person they were seeking. He was taken into custody without incident and later booked into Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder.

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Bail has been set at £1.5 million ($2 million). Details regarding legal representation for Gledhill were not immediately available.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, although police have stressed that the stabbing appears to have been an isolated incident.

'This appears to be an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time,' authorities said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to establish what led to the deadly attack.

Hollywood Mourns a Familiar Face

Handy's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, where he was widely respected for a career that stretched across film, television and theatre.

Over more than 50 years in the business, the actor accumulated well over 100 screen credits, becoming a familiar face to audiences despite rarely taking centre stage. His performances in major productions including Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, Logan and Arachnophobia helped cement his status as one of Hollywood's most recognisable supporting actors.

Known for his professionalism and versatility, Handy built a reputation for bringing authenticity and depth to a wide range of roles. Colleagues often described him as a reliable performer whose presence elevated every project he joined.

The actor's death marks a tragic final chapter to a remarkable career. While no official figure has ever been confirmed, industry estimates have placed Handy's net worth between £0.75 million ($1 million) and £3.7 million ($5 million), reflecting decades of steady work across film and television.

Handy died at the age of 81 on 4 June 2026 in Tarzana, where he was living with or closely associated with his girlfriend. The man accused of killing him is her son, a detail that has added another layer of shock to a case already drawing widespread attention.

As tributes begin to emerge from fellow actors, filmmakers and fans, many are remembering Handy not only for the long list of productions that defined his career, but also for the quiet professionalism that made him a respected figure in Hollywood for more than half a century.