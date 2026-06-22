Anne Hathaway's pregnancy has reframed what many dismissed as a throwaway red carpet remark, after the 43-year-old actress revealed on 19 June that she is expecting her third child following months of globe-spanning appearances including a cryptic Met Gala confession that now appears anything but casual.

Hathaway spent much of the year travelling between Mexico City, Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, Seoul and London promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' while also attending the Met Gala and juggling multiple film commitments. At the time, her schedule drew admiration. Now, it is being viewed through a different lens.

The actor confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram video, wearing a loose white outfit before revealing her baby bump, smiling and briefly embracing it as Barbara Lewis' 'Baby I'm Yours' played. It was a soft reveal for what, according to one insider, had been a tightly managed reality for months.

Pregnancy and the 'Hidden' Press Tour Narrative

Claims that Anne Hathaway's pregnancy was kept under wraps during the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' press tour stem from a source quoted by People, who said the actress had been 'quietly pregnant' throughout the entire campaign.

'She did her entire "The Devil Wears Prada 2" tour around the world quietly pregnant,' the source said, adding that her 'work ethic is unbelievable.'

There is no independent confirmation beyond the claims, so everything should be taken with a degree of caution. Still, the timeline broadly aligns with her June announcement and the earlier promotional run.

Across premieres, Hathaway consistently opted for structured silhouettes and flowing fabrics choices that now look less like fashion experimentation and more like careful styling. In New York, she wore a cherry-red Louis Vuitton gown; in Tokyo, a Valentino Haute Couture piece from the 'Specula Mundi' collection; and in Seoul, a red leather Balenciaga ensemble.

By the latter part of the tour, the shift became more noticeable. Looser cuts appeared, including a black-and-white striped Louis Vuitton gown and an Armani Privé velvet coat dress in London. Even an archival green coat, pulled from the film's own wardrobe, made an appearance.

Pregnancy Recasts Met Gala 'Cryptic Confession'

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Hathaway reflected on her demanding schedule: 'I mean, who's luckier than us? My thing about it is, when you get a little bit tired, I'm like, "Do you like the reason that you're tired?" And I appreciate it because I'm sure some people don't love the reason that they're tired.'

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Online reaction has been swift and, at times, oddly philosophical. The fascination is not just about celebrity secrecy. Hathaway, who has long navigated fame with a careful hand, appears to have executed that balance with precision.

And yet, there is something slightly disarming about how ordinary the reveal was. No magazine cover, no exclusive interview. Just a brief video, a smile, and then she's gone.

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, whom she married in 2012, already share two sons, Jonathan and Jack. She is also currently attached to at least six upcoming projects, including 'Mother Mary,' 'The Odyssey,' 'Flowervale Street,' 'Verity,' 'Princess Diaries 3' and 'The End of Oak Street.'

A packed schedule, a global press tour, a Met Gala appearance all while allegedly pregnant. It sounds almost implausible written out like that. But then again, that might be exactly why people are paying attention now.