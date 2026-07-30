Anthony Fauci left government in December 2022 with an estimated household net worth of around $11.5 million (£8.6M), according to his financial disclosures. He led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years and became the face of the US COVID-19 response.

He's back in the news this week, not over money but after being subpoenaed by Senator Rand Paul to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment rather than answer questions about the pandemic's origins, which he has denied for years. President Biden pre-emptively pardoned him in January 2025, calling it a move against politically motivated prosecution by the incoming Trump administration.

Published estimates of Fauci's wealth range from about $8 million (£6M) to $12.6 million (£9.5M), a wide spread that reveals little on its own. This total includes his wife, Christine Grady, a bioethicist who heads the Department of Bioethics at NIH, whose earnings are part of the same filings.

The disclosures were released by the office of Senator Roger Marshall in January 2022, after a Senate hearing in which Fauci disputed the claim that his finances were not already public.

Reporting on them has come largely through OpenTheBooks, a group that campaigns on federal spending. The underlying documents are official records, but the summaries built from them carry the group's own framing, and the two should not be confused.

Senior federal officials must file every year, listing income, outside positions, and assets in broad value bands. The forms are a conflict of interest check rather than an accounting exercise, which is why they capture what changed across 12 months rather than what is held at the end of them. Fauci ran an institute whose directors are required filers, so he submitted reports for decades. Each one carries a signed certification that the statements are true and complete, and is reviewed by an agency ethics official before publication.

Where the Money Came From

The household reported about $2.83M (£2.13M) in 2021, its strongest year, and the composition is more revealing than the total.

Federal pay and benefits accounted for $903,497 across the two of them. A further $1,019,205 arrived as awards and royalties, with investments contributing $910,174.

The pattern held the year before. The 2020 filing recorded about $1.78M (£1.34M) in combined income, benefits, and unrealised gains, of which federal sources supplied $868,812. In both years, the salaries were the smaller part of the picture.

Fauci's own salary reached $480,654 in his final year, making him the highest-paid federal employee and putting him about $80,000 above the president. He had been at the NIH since 1968 and led its infectious diseases institute for 38 years.

A recurring income line is editing work on Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, a medical textbook, which the disclosures show earning between $100,000 and $1M in a given year.

What the Filings Do Not Show

Federal disclosure forms record gains, losses, and dividends. They do not record the value of each asset. Every net worth figure published from them is therefore an estimate assembled by someone else, which is why the range is so wide.

Read more Dr. Anthony Fauci Under Fire After Invoking Fifth Amendment, Refusing to Answer Questions at COVID Hearing Dr. Anthony Fauci Under Fire After Invoking Fifth Amendment, Refusing to Answer Questions at COVID Hearing

The holdings themselves are unremarkable. The forms list index and money market funds, among them the Vanguard Small Cap Index and the Schwab Government Money Fund, with no pharmaceutical or vaccine holdings recorded.

His pension has been estimated at between $350,000 and $414,000 a year, which would make it among the largest in federal service. Those figures are calculations by outside groups rather than confirmed amounts, and the government has not published the actual sum.

The gap between published estimates has a simple explanation. Sites that compile celebrity wealth rely on partial information and estimate around $8M. The disclosure-based figures are higher because they include a spouse's earnings and cumulative investment gains that casual estimates miss.

Nothing has been filed since he left office at the end of 2022. Any figure attached to him today is an extrapolation from a four-year-old document, and should be read that way.