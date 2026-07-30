Dr Anthony Fauci's long-awaited appearance before the Senate quickly turned into one of the most dramatic congressional hearings of the year after he declined to answer questions by repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The decision angered Republicans, prompted an immediate response from Senator Rand Paul and fuelled a fierce political and legal debate over whether Fauci was protecting himself from legal exposure or avoiding accountability.

By the end of the hearing, Paul had vowed to pursue contempt proceedings, while Fauci's legal team insisted the former health official had acted on legal advice in response to what they described as a politically motivated investigation.

Dr Fauci Invokes the Fifth Throughout Senate Hearing

The hearing opened with a brief but carefully prepared statement from Fauci before questioning began.

'Although it pains me to do so because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.'

After making that declaration, Fauci relied on the Fifth Amendment throughout the hearing, reportedly invoking the constitutional protection more than 100 times rather than responding to questions from Republican senators.

His lawyers argued that the decision had nothing to do with admitting guilt and everything to do with avoiding legal exposure.

They maintained that any new sworn testimony before Congress could potentially become the basis for future criminal allegations, even though former President Joe Biden had previously issued Fauci a pre-emptive pardon covering conduct before 20 January 2025.

According to the podcast, the legal strategy was straightforward.

'If I were the lawyer for Dr Fauci, I would have told him to do the same damn thing today.'

Rand Paul Responds With Threat of Contempt Vote

Fauci's silence infuriated Senator Rand Paul, who accused the former infectious disease expert of refusing to cooperate with Congress.

Paul announced that he intended to seek a committee vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, arguing that lawmakers deserved answers after years of investigating the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing became even more heated when Fauci's attorney, David Schurter, attempted to explain for the record why his client was invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Committee chairman Rand Paul refused to recognise the lawyer, warning him not to interrupt proceedings before ordering security to remove him from the hearing room.

'Security, please remove him from the room,' Paul said after repeated exchanges over whether Fauci's attorney could address the committee.

Legal Team Says the Hearing Was a Political Trap

Attorney David Schurter argued that Fauci had voluntarily appeared before Congress numerous times during and after the Covid-19 pandemic and had consistently answered lawmakers' questions in previous hearings.

He argued that Republican lawmakers had repeatedly suggested Biden's pardon would not protect Fauci from prosecution over any new statements made under oath.

That concern ultimately led the legal team to advise Fauci to invoke the Fifth Amendment in response to every question.

Schurter also criticised the investigation itself, saying it was designed to build a criminal case rather than gather legislative information.

According to the podcast, Fauci's lawyer believed lawmakers were 'single-mindedly fixated on seeing Dr Fauci prosecuted for imaginary crimes.'

The legal argument centred on the fact that, while Biden's pardon covered past conduct, any allegedly false testimony given after the pardon could potentially become the basis for new charges.