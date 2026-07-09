FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a rare bipartisan reckoning over his taxpayer-funded travel, after it emerged this week that Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley had privately joined Democrats in demanding he explain everything from armoured BMW purchases to a VIP snorkelling trip at Pearl Harbor. Grassley sent Patel a letter in May seeking flight reimbursement records and a justification for buying BMWs instead of the Chevrolet Suburbans FBI directors have traditionally used; the letter only became public this week.

His letter emerged alongside a separate one from Representative Jamie Raskin and Senator Richard Durbin, citing whistleblower accounts of helicopter tours, jet ski excursions, and demoted staff who failed to keep Patel 'adequately entertained'. An FBI spokesman has called the Democrats' allegations 'completely false'.

The Bipartisan Letters

Grassley's letter asks Patel directly: 'For each trip where you used an FBI aircraft for personal travel, have you reimbursed the FBI as required by law? If yes, please provide the records.' He also pressed Patel to explain the BMW switch and called for an 'independent and objective review' of his travel, while acknowledging FBI directors are permitted to use bureau aircraft for personal trips.

Raskin and Durbin's letter goes further, describing a pattern built on whistleblower accounts from Judiciary Committee staff. 'Your VIP snorkelling experience in Hawaii was not an isolated incident,' they wrote. 'You frequently demand special perks on "official" trips around the globe, such as a taxpayer-funded helicopter tour during your multi-country jaunt across East Asia and other recreational activities like jet skiing.'

The pair called Patel's record 'not the conduct of a committed and faithful public servant, especially one entrusted with ensuring the safety of almost 350 million Americans.' The Democrats' letter notably states they 'appreciate Chairman Grassley raising these concerns, which mirror those raised repeatedly' by Judiciary Committee Democrats, an acknowledgement that Grassley's intervention gives their year-long complaints Republican weight for the first time.

Exclusive: FBI Director Kash Patel has been demanding special perks from bureau employees during his taxpayer-funded travels throughout the country, including helicopter tours and jet ski excursions, according to whistleblower accounts given to Democrats on the House and Senate… https://t.co/sowoIIuL5O — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) July 9, 2026

The BMW Purchase Dispute

The BMW controversy began in December 2025, when the FBI confirmed it had purchased several armoured BMW X5 SUVs for Patel's personal use, breaking with the Suburban fleet used by his predecessors. Spokesman Ben Williamson said the switch saved public money but declined to release supporting documents.

One anonymous source told MS NOW the BMWs cost less than half of a new armoured Suburban, roughly $480,000 (£378,000), while a Democratic aide disputed the comparison, arguing multiple Suburbans could have been bought at a discount instead.

Williamson has since offered a different explanation, telling MS NOW the BMWs were not newly purchased at all but had originally been bought by the State Department and were 'sitting idle and unused in their warehouse', a detail he did not mention in December. Former Justice Department official Stacey Young, who now leads the oversight group Justice Connection, called the purchase 'an embarrassment', linking it to other reported perks including a custom raid jacket and challenge coin bearing Patel's own design.

Kash Patel: "We're serious about saving and being good stewards of the taxpayers' dollars." https://t.co/9jvdKgzNtc pic.twitter.com/wwREvI7miL — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) July 9, 2026

A Pattern of Personal Perks

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The whistleblower accounts describe a wider culture of demanded entertainment. A source told Raskin and Durbin that Patel was overheard telling FBI field staff: 'If you have golf, hockey, fishing, or hunting and beautiful sights, you're going to see a lot of me.' The lawmakers wrote that he 'demoted personnel in Brussels because they failed to ensure you were adequately entertained,' adding the pressure 'may have led to the resignation' of the FBI's head of international operations this year.

Patel's Pearl Harbor excursion, first reported by the Associated Press, saw him take a military-facilitated snorkelling tour around the wreck of the USS Arizona, where 1,177 sailors and Marines died in 1941; his spokesman defended it as 'a historical tour to honour heroes who died.'

Separately, Patel has faced scrutiny for using an FBI jet to watch his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform, and for being filmed drinking beer with the US men's hockey team after its Winter Olympics gold medal win in Milan in February 2026.