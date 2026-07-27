Andy Burnham will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 27 July. It is the first time the new prime minister hosts a foreign leader, and the choice is telling. The first bilateral meeting of any new prime minister is closely scrutinised as it is often seen as a window into their foreign policy priorities. By placing Ukraine at the forefront, Burnham is signalling continuity in Britain's stance, while also shaping his own leadership narrative on the global stage.

'Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve a long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine,' Burnham said, in a statement released by Downing Street.

Read more Russian Navy Conducts Surprise Firing Drill 45 Miles Off UK on Andy Burnham's First Day Russian Navy Conducts Surprise Firing Drill 45 Miles Off UK on Andy Burnham's First Day

UK's £25-Billion Support

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the UK has provided £25 billion ($33 billion) worth of support for Kyiv. About £16 billion ($21 billion) of this is directed towards military aid.

But the meeting will not be at 10 Downing. Instead, Zelenskyy will head to a UK naval base where Ukrainian forces are training. Zelenskyy requested the location to meet around 200 of his troops who have been in the region for maritime security and counter-mine exercises since early this month.

The training aims to prepare Ukrainian forces for future Black Sea missions. Aside from hosting the drill, Burnham is set to share intellectual property behind UK's 'Stone Cloak' electronic warfare system, enabling Ukraine to replicate the technology domestically. The device blocks enemy radar and the drones attached to it.

Continuing the Tradition

Britain is among Kyiv's top allies in its ongoing war against Russia. Burnham's meeting with Zelenskyy signals unwavering support despite political delineations. Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the UK has provided financial and weapon support.

On the day of the invasion, then-prime minister Boris Johnson said: 'It is because we have been so alarmed in recent months at the Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians. Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.'

The UK has changed prime ministers four times since then — Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and now Burnham — but its support for Ukraine remains.

Zelenskyy is also set to visit the United States, considered its primary military donor, despite President Donald Trump's perceived friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Aside from a meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy is reportedly attending the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine.

Building the Anti-Ballistic Coalition

Burnham and Zelenskyy are also expected to discuss the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, a newly formed group that includes both countries along with Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The group intends to create a coordinated anti-ballistic missile defence capability across Europe.

Zelenskyy already mentioned the coalition in his congratulatory message shortly after Burnham took office on 20 July. In a statement, Zelenskyy said: 'Ukraine and the United Kingdom have built the strongest partnership in the history of relations between our two countries, and we will certainly continue working to expand it even further. We agreed to discuss our future cooperation, including our work within the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, during a meeting in the near future. Thank you, Andy. Thank you, Britain!'