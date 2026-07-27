Actress and singer Bette Midler has sparked fresh debate on social media after questioning the public outrage over the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while drawing comparisons to the United States' actions against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Her remarks, shared on Instagram, quickly divided opinion online, with supporters backing her call for consistency in international justice and critics arguing the two cases are not directly comparable.

What Did Bette Midler Say?

In her post, Midler questioned why some people expressed outrage over the possibility of action against Israel's leadership while appearing to support US efforts targeting Venezuela's president.

'I love how everyone is appalled at the very concept of arresting the President of Israel, like we didn't black-bag the President of Venezuela earlier this year,' her post read.

She suggested that if governments and international bodies are prepared to pursue legal action against some world leaders, similar standards should be applied consistently regardless of political alliances.

The post spread rapidly across both Instagram and Reddit, where it prompted a wave of responses from users on both sides of the debate. Some agreed with Midler's argument that international justice should be applied equally, while others argued that the legal and political circumstances surrounding each case are fundamentally different.

User Dizchanted said, 'THANK YOU BETTE for calling him out. Please help keep the world on the right side of history.'

Esteves Laura, another user, made it into a race issue, saying 'He's brown, speaks Spanish, and is Latin. That's all they needed' - referring to Venezuela's ousted leader.

The post shared by Midler is actually not from her and was posted on X by Harrison Smith.

The Legal Background

Midler's comments reference separate legal and diplomatic matters involving Israel and Venezuela.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations, and both Israeli officials have criticised the ICC's decision. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif over alleged crimes connected to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the United States has for years imposed sanctions on Nicolás Maduro's government and has pursued criminal charges against the Venezuelan president. US authorities have accused Maduro of narcoterrorism and other offences, allegations he has consistently denied.

Although Midler compared the public reaction to these situations, the cases involve different legal systems, jurisdictions and underlying allegations.

Online Reactions Remain Divided

As with many posts concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict, Midler's comments quickly divided opinion online.

Supporters argued that her remarks highlighted the importance of applying international law consistently, regardless of whether the accused is an ally or an adversary.

Critics, however, said comparing the ICC's actions with US criminal proceedings against Maduro ignored significant legal and geopolitical differences. Others argued that social media discussions often reduce complex international issues to simple political talking points.

The debate reflects broader disagreements over how international institutions should investigate alleged crimes committed during armed conflicts and whether powerful nations are held to the same standards as smaller states.

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Another Celebrity Enters a Heated Global Debate

Midler is among a growing number of high-profile entertainers who have publicly commented on the war in Gaza and international responses to the conflict. Celebrity interventions have frequently generated significant attention online, often extending political debates far beyond traditional news audiences.

Her latest comments have once again demonstrated how statements from well-known public figures can rapidly become part of wider conversations about international justice, diplomacy and global politics.

While supporters and critics continue to argue over Midler's comparison, her post has reignited discussion about the consistency in the application of international law and whether the same legal standards should apply to political leaders around the world.