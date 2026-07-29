Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, declining to answer questions about the origins of COVID-19 and the US government's pandemic response.

Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee after Chairman Sen. Rand Paul subpoenaed him to testify as part of the committee's ongoing examination of the pandemic and federal research funding.

The hearing quickly became contentious, with Fauci citing legal advice in refusing to answer questions and Republican senators criticising his decision, while Democratic members defended his right to invoke constitutional protections.

🚨 BREAKING: Dr. Fauci invokes the Fifth Amendment, categorically REFUSING to answer any and all questions from the US Senate



This piece of trash needs to be in a prison cell.



The fact he's still free is a DISGRACE. pic.twitter.com/T9VfcGRt2m — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

Fauci Declines to Answer Questions

In his opening statement, Fauci said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment, which protects individuals from being compelled to provide testimony that could be used to incriminate them.

He told the committee, 'Although it pains me to do so,' he was invoking his constitutional right 'to refrain from answering your questions.'

The Fifth Amendment applies during congressional proceedings as well as criminal investigations. Invoking the protection does not, by itself, establish criminal liability or wrongdoing.

Fauci declined to answer each question put to him by Paul, repeatedly stating that he was acting on the advice of legal counsel.

Fauci Says Hearing Was Intended to Build Criminal Case

During his prepared remarks, Fauci accused Paul of attempting to obtain testimony that could later be used in criminal proceedings.

He said the senator had shown an 'obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution' and criticised the public release of excerpts from his personal journal before the hearing.

Fauci said, 'The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something—anything—that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, 'behind bars.''

Fauci also defended his record of congressional cooperation, stating that he had testified before or briefed Congress more than 200 times during nearly four decades in public service.

Paul Warns of 'Repercussions'

Paul continued asking questions despite Fauci's refusal to respond. After several exchanges, the Kentucky Republican warned that the committee would consider its next steps.

He told Fauci, 'There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today.'

Paul also accused Fauci of obstructing the committee's investigation.

During the hearing, Fauci's attorney attempted to address the committee but was ruled out of order by Paul, who said he had not been recognised to speak. The attorney was subsequently removed from the hearing room by security after the exchange.

Following the hearing, Fauci's legal team said he had exercised a constitutional right available to all witnesses appearing before Congress.

Democrats Defend Fauci's Decision

Democratic members of the committee criticised both the tone and purpose of the hearing.

Sen. Gary Peters argued that responsibility for the federal pandemic response extended across multiple administrations and agencies, warning against focusing blame on a single individual.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal described the proceedings as a 'show trial' and said Fauci's decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment was 'the more prudent course.'

Blumenthal also defended Fauci's public service, telling the committee, 'Dr Fauci has saved lives.'

COVID Origins Fight Still Divides Washington

The hearing reflects the continuing political divisions surrounding the origins of COVID-19 and the US government's pandemic response.

Paul has repeatedly questioned federal funding connected to coronavirus research and has argued that Fauci misled Congress, allegations that Fauci has consistently denied. Fauci has not been charged with any criminal offence related to his handling of the pandemic or his congressional testimony.

The debate over whether the virus emerged naturally or resulted from a laboratory-related incident remains the subject of ongoing political and scientific discussion.

Fauci retired from federal service in 2022 after leading NIAID for 38 years and serving as a medical adviser to multiple US presidents. While Republicans indicated they may pursue further action following Wednesday's hearing, no additional committee measures had been announced at the time of publication.