Dr Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a Senate panel on Wednesday, refusing to answer lawmakers' questions to shield himself from potential perjury charges as Congress re-examines the origins of COVID-19 and the official pandemic response.

Dr Fauci's move caught attendees at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing off guard and provoked Chairman Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has urged the Department of Justice to consider criminal charges against the scientist.

In his opening statement, Dr Fauci accused Senator Paul of pursuing a relentless personal campaign against him, citing his 'repeated slanderous comments' and the recent release of his unredacted personal diary. He argued the hearing was merely an attempt to force a slip-up that would fulfil the senator's public promises to see him 'behind bars'.

Body Language Experts Assess Fauci's Demeanour

Yet non-verbal communication analysts reviewing the footage told HuffPost that Dr Fauci maintained an unusually guarded composure.

'His posture remains relatively rigid, his facial movement is limited, and he deliberately reduces the gestures and expressive reactions that have characterised many of his previous congressional appearances,' noted behavioural scientist Abbie Marono.

Dr Fauci used his opening statement to put Rand Paul on blast for having an "unhinged obsession with calling for my prosecution" and announced he'd be taking the 5th in response to his questions. Paul responded by throwing a fit and kicking Fauci's lawyer out of the hearing room. pic.twitter.com/HQT7zsMFJ1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2026

Throughout the session, Dr Fauci, who headed the institute from 1984 until late 2022, maintained a completely static posture and an unvarying tone. Every prompt drew the same reply: 'On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.'

'Even as the accusations become more forceful, he does not match that energy or visibly prepare to defend himself,' Marono said. 'The non-verbal message is very clear: He is refusing to participate in the confrontation beyond what is legally required.'

Experts Compare Fauci and Paul's Reactions

In contrast, body language analyst Traci Brown observed that Senator Paul's restless physical behaviour during the interrogation betrayed his underlying posture. She told HuffPost that his constant chair-swivelling and subtle bouncing pointed to a lack of genuine confidence.

Fauci is taking the 5th in response to each of Rand Paul's questions pic.twitter.com/3fvFDxrSmm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2026

Having faced lawmakers on more than 200 occasions throughout his career, Dr Fauci used that extensive experience to project absolute composure and position himself flawlessly for the broadcast, according to body language deception analyst Susan Constantine.

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'He knows that people are going to be looking at him, so he's very hyperconscious of how he's actually appearing in front of people [and] in front of the camera,' Constantine said.

Constantine highlighted that, even while invoking his legal protections, Dr Fauci showed no signs of physical unease, such as squirming or glancing downwards, that typically expose underlying doubt.

Paul Warns of Potential Consequences

Wrapping up the tense interrogation, Senator Paul delivered a stark warning, telling Dr Fauci that lawmakers would 'have to consider ... what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so.'

Prior to the hearing, Senator Paul warned on X that perjury would carry legal consequences, echoing his long-standing allegations of false testimony.

During the exchange, he reinforced that stance: 'It's against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions.'

Constantine noted subtle self-soothing behaviours as Dr Fauci listened — specifically rapid blinking and light hand-rubbing behind his nameplate.

Rand Paul to Fauci: It's against the law to obstruct an investigation of congress. There will be repercussions… pic.twitter.com/q8tmkovFop — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2026

'Those are self-soothers when you're under stress,' she said. 'He's faking it to look like he's confident, but you can see it leak out through that [eye] flutter. ... [And] through rubbing his hands, very lightly, he keeps himself controlled.'

Following the session, Senator Paul scheduled a committee vote on 5 August to decide whether to hold Dr Fauci in contempt of Congress.