Willow Shields is looking back on the criticism surrounding the casting for the original The Hunger Games movie, saying she believes some fans judged the actors far too early.

Shields, who played Katniss Everdeen's younger sister Primrose, remembered the 'silly backlash' that surrounded the first casting decisions before the first film hit theatres.

The actress' comments come as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping makes a blockbuster opening, introducing another generation of actors to the popular dystopian franchise.

Shields Slams Early Criticism of 'The Hunger Games' Casting

Shields recalled the early controversy while attending the latest movie's New York premiere on 16 November. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 26-year-old remembered how fans questioned several casting choices long before they had seen the actors portray Suzanne Collins' characters on the big screen.

'If I could go back in time, I would say, "trust that once people see this movie, they're going to see why we're all a part of it,"' said Shields.

She described the reaction as 'silly backlash', explaining that audiences became more accepting after seeing the finished movie. Looking back, Shields said she would tell the original cast to trust the process and have faith that viewers would eventually understand why they were playing these characters.

Shields' portrayal of Primrose Everdeen was hardly the only casting choice that initially faced criticism. When Jennifer Lawrence was announced as Katniss and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, some readers objected to their appearances, pointing out discrepancies with their hair colour, eye colour and height.

Others preferred different high-profile actors for the roles. Saoirse Ronan, Hailee Steinfeld and Shailene Woodley had auditioned for Katniss, while Evan Peters and other young stars were considered for Peeta. The backlash did not prevent the movie from becoming a smash hit at the box office when it was released.

It also highlighted the passion fans felt about translating the bestselling novels to the big screen, even before the performances had been released. Shields recalled the reactions to the casting decisions, without claiming every member of the cast received the same criticism.

Original 'The Hunger Games' Director Defended the Casting Choices

Long before Shields revisited the criticism, filmmaker Gary Ross explained why he trusted the actors he cast in the first movie. Ross had previously said that Lawrence impressed him in her audition and that Hutcherson was suited to Peeta.

He remembered Lawrence's audition as exceptionally strong, adding that Hutcherson was 'pitch-perfect'. Author Suzanne Collins also publicly supported Lawrence's casting in 2011, praising the actress' combination of strength and vulnerability.

Faith in the central cast proved important as the first film launched a four-movie series with Lawrence, Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. For Shields, this reinforced the value of trusting the work rather than listening to criticism from people who would have preferred different actors.

Willow Shields Offers 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Cast Advice

The actress also used the premiere to encourage the newcomers inheriting the franchise's passionate fanbase. She told them to appreciate the experience and enjoy the audience's enthusiasm while it lasts.

'You'll never experience anything like this fandom,' she told PEOPLE, describing the supporters as extraordinary. The latest instalment involves a younger Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games.

Mckenna Grace portrays Maysilee Donner and her twin sister, Merrilee. The star-studded cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning. The Blast reported that Grace fought to preserve small character details from Collins' book and wanted to keep Maysilee's outspoken personality.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence, Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson reunited to film an epilogue, connecting the new movie to previous instalments.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Gives Franchise a Huge Comeback

The new movie's commercial performance made Shields' reflections all the more relevant. According to The Associated Press, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earned an estimated $120 million (£91.6 million) in North America during its opening weekend and $225 million (£171.7 million) worldwide.

This gave Lionsgate its first domestic opening above $100 million (£76.4 million) since Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015. The film also recorded the year's fifth domestic opening above $100 million (£76.4 million). The numbers indicated a sharp rebound from 2023's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which debuted domestically with $44.6 million (£34 million).

However, Catching Fire still holds the franchise's domestic opening record, with $158 million (£120.6 million).

Fourteen years after Shields' debut in Panem, audiences are still showing up to watch The Hunger Games. Her advice to the new stars is to enjoy the attention rather than fear the early noise.