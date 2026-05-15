A UFO expert is skeptical about what the Pentagon UFO files could prove.

United States officials released more than 160 previously classified files last week. The documents provide a granular look at over 400 reported UFO incidents. Many of these sightings date back as far as the 1940s.

The move has drawn praise from the scientific community. Dr Greg Seab, a retired astrophysicist from the University of New Orleans, welcomed the shift toward openness. Seab spent nearly forty years teaching astronomy to future scientists. He argues that releasing these unclassified records is a vital step for public trust. However, the UFO expert remains grounded in his assessment of the data.

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Despite the sheer volume of reports, Seab remains a firm sceptic. He suggests that, so far, the evidence is lacking. He sees no proof of technology that breaks known physical laws and found no smoking gun pointing to extraterrestrial visitors.

'If you let it out and let everybody look at it, that's how you learn things. You've got to have skeptics scrutinize it and not just true believers,' Seab told 4WWLTV. 'I've read analysis of previously available UFO tapes that attributed a lot of their extraordinary maneuvers to the fact that the camera is not as steady as people thought it was,' he explained, also pointing out that distance can affect the perception as well.

'Life Exists Outside the Earth'

While Seab doubts these narratives, he is not a nihilist regarding alien life. He acknowledges the staggering scale of the cosmos.

Current estimates suggest there are roughly two trillion galaxies in the observable universe. In a space that vast, Seab believes it is highly unlikely that Earth holds the only spark of life. He suspects we are not alone in the dark.

However, Seab does take issue with how aliens are portrayed in popular culture. Science fiction often depicts extraterrestrials as beings of immense, god-like intellect. He is unconvinced by this trope.

'I strongly believe that there's extraterrestrial life,' Seab said. 'Whether it's intelligent enough is a little harder, but I'm really waiting for their flying saucer to land on the White House lawn.'

A Study on How to Detect Real Alien Life

Recent research conducted by scientists, including Gideon Yoffe of the Weizmann Institute and Fabian Klenner of the University of California, Riverside, suggests a novel technique for identifying more profound fingerprint signatures in the quest for extraterrestrial life.

The research team examined data from approximately 100 laboratory samples—ranging from asteroids and meteorites to fossils, microbes, soil, and synthetic materials—to analyse the organisation of various amino and fatty acids in both biological and abiotic processes.

The study found that amino acids produced by organisms exhibited greater diversity and a more uniform distribution throughout a sample compared to those formed abiotically. Conversely, fatty acids produced by living organisms were less diverse and less evenly distributed.

'Our approach could help make the search for life more efficient,' Klenner told Space.com via The News International. 'If a molecular assemblage shows no life-like organisation, that may make it a lower priority target.'

Truth be told, this do not completely confirm the presence of alien life. However, the organisational signature reveals a fundamental truth: this was far from a random chemical occurrence.