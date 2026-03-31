With the M4 iPad Air out and more tablets to follow in 2026, focus shifts to older Apple tablet models. Sales or price drops are expected as retailers try to dispose of existing stocks to make room for the latest iPad models.

Part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale included the iPad A16 (Wi-Fi only), whose price dropped to just $359.10 (£271), giving customers a huge $140 (£105) discount. This iPad includes only 128GB of storage, perfect for folks who want a reliable tablet for their everyday tasks, web browsing, and media consumption. At the special price, it is arguably a good deal considering this is a brand-new tablet.

Given the great deal for that variant, it was hardly surprising that all stocks for it sold out fast. However, other Wi-Fi variants with larger storage are still available. The 256GB variant can be bought for $399 (£301), 11% lower than its original price of $449 (£339).

The 512GB version is also still available at $598 (£451). This is 8% cheaper, as it originally retailed for $649 (£490).

Features of the iPad A16

Beyond the storage options, the iPad A16 Wi-Fi-only tablet includes some decent features. These include a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It also has a 12MP wide rear camera, a 12MP front Center Stage camera, as well as a reliable built-in 28.93-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery that should keep the device running for up to 10 hours, per Apple.com.

With time to spare, and for folks who wouldn't mind adding a couple of dollars more to get a new iPad, the 256GB Wi-Fi-only model seems reasonable at $399 (£301). For those who may not mind adding about $90 (£68) more, considering the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model may also be a tempting buy at $449 (£339).

Whatever the decision may be, it would be best to decide now and place your order. Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends today, March 31.

Making Room For Next iPads

A new batch of Apple tablets are expected to come out with the M4 iPad Air breaking the ice. This variant came out in March 2026, powered by an M4 chip backed by 12GB of RAM plus AI-focused features through its 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

The M4 iPad Air is considered a mid-range tablet, a device that should be handy for creators and students. Other features include a pair of 12MP cameras, Landscape Center Stage and Apple Pencil support.

Read more M4 iPad Air vs M4 iPad Pro: Performance, Features, Specs and Pricing Compared M4 iPad Air vs M4 iPad Pro: Performance, Features, Specs and Pricing Compared

But for those who can wait, there is more to come in the Apple pipeline. That list includes:

iPad Mini (8th Generation)

iPad (12th Generation)

iPad Pro (M5)

According to rumors, the new batch of iPads will hardly feature major changes. The iPad Mini will allegedly come out with a larger OLED screen, while the iPad will be armed with Apple Intelligence support.

There are also claims that the low-cost iPad may use the same A19 chip used in the iPhone 17. This suggests better performance for the upcoming tablets, probably the only notable upgrade to look forward to.

Beyond that, the cameras, USB-C port and features like Apple Pencil compatibility are likely to stay the same per Mac Rumors. Hence, for consumers who don't really have to replace their existing tablets, it is advisable to probably wait for the next batch of iPads which may possibly offer more striking features.