Representative Eric Swalwell has announced his resignation from Congress after another woman came forward and accused him of sexual assault. Lonna Drewes is the fifth woman to claim that Swalwell drugged and raped her.

The latest testimony has transitioned the narrative from a series of professional complaints to a grave legal matter involving criminal accusations. Public attention has now turned to the individuals who have stepped forward to detail their experiences.

Who Is Lonna Drewes?

Lonna Drewes, the fifth individual to level public accusations against Swalwell, is a professional model and fashion software entrepreneur. Her career has focused on the intersection of the garment industry and digital innovation. She maintains a significant presence on social media, where she shares insights into her professional and personal life.

On her Instagram profile, Drewes frequently posts high-fashion photography and travel content that reflects her lifestyle as a model. Her feed serves as a portfolio of her work in the fashion industry and her interests in global culture.

The imagery often highlights her professional engagements and personal milestones. Beyond her career in front of the camera, Drewes has described her involvement in developing software solutions for the fashion sector.

This dual professional identity has made her a recognisable figure in specific commercial circles. Her decision to enter the public eye regarding this legal matter has brought intense scrutiny to her previous digital activity.

Specific Details of the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Swalwell

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The allegations brought forward by Drewes are characterised by their specific and violent nature. During a news conference on 14 April 2026, Drewes alleged that the incident occurred in 2018 in a hotel in the Los Angeles area. Swalwell reportedly invited her to two events, offering connections and to help 'further' her software company. She also said she was interested in local politics at the time.

Drewes provided a harrowing account of the encounter. She claimed that she was drugged before being subjected to a physical and sexual assault. At one point, she feared for her life during the incident.

'He raped me and he choked me,' Drewes said. 'While he was choking me I lost consciousness and I thought I died.'

🚨 BREAKING: Jaw-dropping moment as Rep. Eric Swalwell accuser SPILLS IT ALL on national TV



"He r*ped me and he choked me."



Omg.



"While he was choking me I lost consciousness. I thought I died."



"I believe he DRUGGED MY DRINK...I only had one glass of wine."



"I did not… pic.twitter.com/VO4g41CUH4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

Drewes believed Swalwell drugged her because she had only one glass of wine but could not move her arms or body. Swalwell's wife, Brittany Watts, was reportedly pregnant at the time — their daughter was born later that year.

'I did not consent to any sexual activity,' Drewes continued.

She added that she 'recorded' the events in her handwritten calendar and documented the impact in her therapy sessions at a sexual assault centre. Drewes intends to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office through her attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali.

A History of Misconduct

The testimony from Drewes follows a pattern of accusations from four other women who previously came forward. These earlier claims involved a variety of settings, including professional environments and social gatherings.

One former staffer is among those who have detailed what they described as inappropriate and predatory behaviour. In a previous report by CNN, the accuser detailed a specific instance when Swalwell allegedly ignored her boundaries.

'I was pushing him off of me, saying no,' the woman told CNN. 'He didn't stop.'

Throughout these controversies, Swalwell has remained married to Brittany Watts, with whom he shares three children. Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress on 13 April 2026, the day before Drewes came forward. He has denied all allegations against him, calling them false and politically motivated.