A video has emerged on social media purporting to show California candidate Eric Swalwell kissing a woman who is not his wife. The footage was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

This unverified new footage only makes things worse for the representative, who is already dealing with serious accusations from a former staffer. The timing of the video could not be worse for him, as it fuels rumors about his personal life that have been floating around on social media lately. Beyond the video, a woman who worked in his district office for nearly two years has come forward with disturbing claims. She alleges her former boss assaulted her twice when she was severely intoxicated.

Eric Swalwell Kissing Video Rumors Surface: Martin Shkreli Posts Footage

Before releasing the clip, Martin Shkreli wrote on X that he wanted to speak with someone from Eric Swalwell's campaign because he had 'received a video of him being intimate with a woman who does not appear to be his wife' and wanted comment before posting it.

He later followed up by posting what he described as the Swalwell video, adding that his source claimed it was taken inside Swalwell's home and that the woman was a sex worker.

i need to speak to someone from the @ericswalwell campaign. ive received a video of him being intimate with a woman who does not appear to be his wife and would like a comment before posting. — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) April 11, 2026

Unwanted Advances and Snapchat Messages Begin in 2019

The staffer stated the politician began pursuing her shortly after she was hired as a 21-year-old in his Castro Valley office in 2019. She alleged the married congressman sent inappropriate images of his genitals via Snapchat while requesting nude photographs. These digital exchanges allegedly escalated into physical encounters during work-related duties.

Swalwell attempted to kiss her inside her vehicle after she drove him home from a donor meeting. Weeks later, she claimed he exposed himself in the car and requested oral sex, which she performed in a parking lot. His persistent behaviour allegedly escalated when a September 2019 invitation for drinks left her severely incapacitated, erasing her memory of the night.

She awoke naked in his hotel bed, feeling the physical aftermath of vaginal intercourse. Following this alleged assault, she noted the politician distanced himself, and their professional relationship eventually faded.

I'm not a fan of Eric, but it sure looks like his wife. pic.twitter.com/rAXNHhVyKy — Alex Edmiston (@alexedmi) April 11, 2026

i confirmed this was not the case before posting — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) April 11, 2026

April 2024 Charity Gala Leads to a Second Assault Accusation

Read more 'He Didn't Stop': Former Swalwell Staffer's Account of Sexual Misconduct Triggers Mass Exodus of Endorsers in California Governor Race 'He Didn't Stop': Former Swalwell Staffer's Account of Sexual Misconduct Triggers Mass Exodus of Endorsers in California Governor Race

Fast forward five years to April 2024. The woman went to a charity gala where her former boss was actually being honored.

She reported meeting him for drinks, again becoming highly inebriated to the point of remembering only fragmented moments. She recalled pushing him away and explicitly saying, 'No,' while he allegedly forced himself on her.

Three days later, she texted a friend to disclose she was 'sexually assaulted,' by the representative. In messages, she wrote she had 'blacked out,' but 'woke up once during it and even told him to stop at one point.' She referenced the 2019 encounter, noting a pattern of exploitation when incapacitated.

Her friend and former boyfriend corroborated her account, describing her as highly disoriented the next morning. Her boyfriend told her to file a report of the incident. She decided against it, mostly because she was terrified the authorities would just brush off her story. Medical records confirmed she sought pregnancy and STD tests a week after the alleged assault.

Rape suspect congressman Swalwell KISSES alleged SEX WORKER



He’s been married for decade



Video by Martin Shkreli pic.twitter.com/Vyy0IOtrtD — RT (@RT_com) April 11, 2026

Campaign Threatens Legal Action Amid Public Denials

Swalwell completely rejected the claims, framing them as a coordinated political attack. He insisted, 'These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor.' The candidate emphasised his background as a prosecutor, vowing to defend his decades of public service against what he called lies.

Late Thursday, his legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter warning of a potential lawsuit. Attorney Elias Dabaie wrote she had 'made false statements accusing Mr. Swalwell of sexual assault and nonconsensual sexual encounter.' Dabaie argued her claims were undermined by her history of using Swalwell as a professional reference.

The woman's representative, Gerald Singleton, firmly dismissed the demands. Singleton responded to Dabaie on Friday, writing her 'statements are 100% factually accurate, and she will not be withdrawing them.' These detailed accusations surface just as unverified online posts about his misconduct have gained traction, threatening his political future.