Brooklyn Beckham has publicly pledged to 'always protect' his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a heartfelt anniversary tribute that has once again highlighted the continuing divide between the eldest Beckham son and his famous family.

The 27-year-old photographer marked the first anniversary of the couple's private vow renewal by sharing a series of intimate holiday photographs on Instagram, accompanied by a message celebrating their marriage and reaffirming his commitment to Nicola.

The post arrives against the backdrop of a long-running family dispute that has repeatedly drawn headlines, with Brooklyn appearing to place his marriage firmly at the centre of his priorities.

It also marks exactly one year since the couple quietly renewed their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in August 2025, an event that took place without David and Victoria Beckham or other members of Brooklyn's family.

A Fresh Start After a Difficult Wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola first married in an extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022. While the wedding was widely covered as one of the year's biggest celebrity events, later reports suggested it also became the source of lasting tension within the Beckham family.

In interviews earlier this year, Brooklyn indicated that he and Nicola chose to renew their vows because they wanted to create happier memories separate from those associated with their original wedding. He suggested the first ceremony had become emotionally difficult to revisit following disagreements that emerged during and after the celebrations.

Among the claims that generated significant attention was Brooklyn's allegation that his mother, Victoria Beckham, had behaved inappropriately during part of the wedding celebrations, an accusation that contributed to renewed public discussion about the family's increasingly strained relationships. Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has publicly responded in detail to those remarks.

Brooklyn Declares His Loyalty to Nicola

To celebrate the anniversary of the vow renewal, Brooklyn posted several photographs of himself and Nicola enjoying a holiday together. One image showed the couple embracing while holding glasses of wine, while another captured them relaxing together outdoors.

His accompanying caption left little doubt about where his loyalties now lie. 'Happy anniversary Nicola I can't tell you how much I love you x you are my best friend and I love you more than life itself xx,' he wrote.

He continued, 'I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx.'

Although Brooklyn made no direct reference to his parents or the ongoing family tensions, many observers viewed the promise to 'always protect' Nicola as reflecting the pressures the couple have faced throughout the public fallout.

The wording also reinforces the united front Brooklyn and Nicola have consistently presented despite persistent speculation surrounding their relationship with the Beckham family.

Nicola Peltz Returns the Tribute

Nicola responded with an equally affectionate message on her own Instagram account. Sharing a separate collection of photographs, including one showing the pair kissing across a restaurant table, she thanked Brooklyn for the life they have built together.

'Happy anniversary my love,' she wrote. 'You make life so beautiful, thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of.'

Her message echoed the couple's repeated emphasis on supporting one another through periods of intense public scrutiny. Over recent years, both Brooklyn and Nicola have frequently used social media to celebrate their relationship while avoiding detailed public discussion of the family dispute itself.

French Holiday Highlights Continuing Distance

The anniversary posts arrived only days after reports suggested Brooklyn and Nicola narrowly avoided crossing paths with David and Victoria Beckham while holidaying in the South of France.

According to multiple reports, the two couples were staying only a short distance apart and visited nearby locations during the same period. Brooklyn and Nicola were photographed shopping and eating ice cream in one part of the resort area, while David and Victoria were reportedly dining at a nearby restaurant.

There has been no confirmed indication that the two parties met or even saw one another. IBTimes UK has not independently verified whether any interaction took place. Even so, the reports underscored how geographically close the family members remain while appearing emotionally distant.

Reconciliation Still Appears Uncertain

The Beckham family has spent decades cultivating an image of unity, making the ongoing estrangement all the more striking. Neither side has publicly indicated that reconciliation is imminent.

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Instead, Brooklyn's latest anniversary message appears to reinforce the priorities he has repeatedly expressed over the past year.

His public declarations focus almost exclusively on Nicola and the life they have created together, with little indication that repairing family relationships is currently at the forefront. Whether time eventually softens the divisions remains impossible to predict.

For now, Brooklyn's anniversary tribute sends a clear message. As speculation surrounding the Beckham family continues, he is choosing to publicly reaffirm his commitment to his wife, presenting their marriage as the foundation of his future regardless of the tensions that continue to surround one of Britain's most famous families.