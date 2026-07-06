Ariana Grande has intensified dating rumours after being spotted spending part of the Fourth of July with former boyfriend Ricky Álvarez, prompting fans to declare that '2016 is so back'.

The singer was photographed loading shopping bags into her SUV outside Whole Foods before heading to her parents' home in Boca Raton, Florida, where she reportedly celebrated the holiday with family.

The relaxed outing came just hours after Grande wrapped three sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour performances in Sunrise, Florida, marking another successful stop on her first headline tour in seven years.

Fans Declare '2016 Is So Back!'

Grande kept her look understated in an oversized grey cardigan, baggy jeans, white ballet flats paired with pink socks and a headband, with her hair tied into a bun.

Joining her was Álvarez, whom she dated between 2015 and 2016. The former backup dancer has remained a longtime friend of the singer, but their latest public appearance together immediately reignited memories of their past relationship.

ariana and ricky at whole foods in 2026 pic.twitter.com/f4olCAy3xS — susie (@susieetweets) July 5, 2026

Fans quickly flooded social media with nostalgic reactions, with many posting that '2016 is so back', while others joked that the Whole Foods shopping bags felt like a callback to Grande's Sweetener era.

Some fans even resurfaced old photographs from the couple's relationship, pointing out that Grande and Álvarez had also been photographed carrying Whole Foods bags during grocery runs together.

Lmao



I thought the pics were old, because they reminded me of these one from years ago...



What a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/pQ6DObbsl7 — ꕤ⏳ (@Steff_Bl1nk) July 5, 2026

The side-by-side comparisons quickly spread across social media, with fans pointing out that Grande and Álvarez appeared to have bought the same grocery items years apart, adding to the nostalgia surrounding the latest sighting.

the way they bought the same exact brand of tortilla chips each time too 😭 https://t.co/xeBgj9Tmz8 pic.twitter.com/6Yt8aIvrBm — katerina ♡💋 (@gwsartpop) July 5, 2026

The casual outing has become one of Grande's most talked-about moments over the holiday weekend.

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Earlier Reunion And Lyric Change Fuelled Speculation

The Florida sighting follows an earlier reunion between Grande and Álvarez in Austin, Texas, which first sparked fresh rumours about the former couple.

As previously reported, fan speculation intensified during Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour after audiences noticed a subtle lyric change in her 2018 breakup anthem and hit Thank U, Next.

Instead of singing the original line, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh', Grande performed, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now they still kinda slap'.

ariana changed the thank u, next lyrics once again : "wrote some songs about ricky, now they kinda slap" #eternalsunshinetour pic.twitter.com/wfk6hvAspU — ‎ًfigui ꕤ (@_positions__) June 25, 2026

The change immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many interpreting it as a playful nod to Álvarez and a possible hint at a reconciliation. The renewed speculation also followed reports of Grande's high-profile split from actor Ethan Slater.

The rumours gathered further momentum after the pair were seen together during Grande's birthday weekend in Texas.

Após uma misteriosa mudança na letra de “thank u, next” durante a eternal sunshine tour, Ariana Grande é vista saindo com seu ex-namorado Ricky Alvarez. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HPWpuMYxAs — Info Ariana (@infoari) June 26, 2026

However, TMZ's report described the reunion as entirely platonic, with Álvarez joining a larger group of friends celebrating the singer's birthday while she was in the state for the tour, but a source also told PEOPLE that the pair had 'been hanging out recently.'

Although those reports suggested there was no romantic reconciliation, the Fourth of July grocery run has once again prompted fans to revisit the possibility.

Tour Success And New Album Keep Ariana In Spotlight

Away from the online speculation, Grande remains in the midst of one of the busiest chapters of her career. She recently completed three sold-out shows in South Florida as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour before returning to Boca Raton for the Independence Day holiday.

The singer is also preparing for the release of her forthcoming album, Petal, on 31 July, marking her next major musical project following Eternal Sunshine.

With nostalgic fan reactions, resurfaced photographs from their original relationship, and another public outing together, Grande and Álvarez have once again become the subject of widespread online discussion, even as recent reports continue to describe their relationship as a close friendship.