Pop superstar Ariana Grande, 32, and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 34, have reportedly ended their romantic relationship after nearly three years together. The high-profile couple, whose romance first blossomed during the production of the upcoming musical adaptation, quietly parted ways several months ago, according to sources close to the pair.

News of the breakup surfaced just days after Grande launched her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine world tour in Oakland, California. The 32-year-old singer is said to be thriving professionally and remains focused on her tour and upcoming projects.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Quietly Split After 3 Years

The reported split came to light on Monday, 8 June, with multiple entertainment outlets citing insiders who described the separation as amicable and the result of careful consideration by the former couple. Sources indicated that there was no animosity surrounding the decision and that Grande and Slater have remained in good terms, with their relationship evolving into a close friendship.

As reported by Page Six, the stars had 'quietly broken up for several months' and realised that they 'were better off friends than in a committed relationship,' the insider said. Since the breakup, Grande and Slater 'have nothing but respect and admiration for one another,' the insider added.

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Speculation about the couple's relationship status had been growing in recent months, particularly after Slater was absent from the opening dates of Grande's Eternal Sunshine world tour.

The quiet nature of the reported split was consistent with the way the pair approached their relationship, choosing to keep much of their personal lives away from public scrutiny. Despite intense public interest, Grande and Slater largely avoided discussing their romance and made only occasional appearances together during promotional events for Wicked.

Their last regular public sightings came during the film's publicity campaign, with fan speculation increasing as they were seen together less frequently.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Timeline

Grande and Slater initially crossed paths in London during the latter half of 2022 while filming the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, in which Grande took on the prominent role of Glinda the Good Witch and Slater portrayed Boq.

By July 2023, news of their relationship became public, instantly generating global headlines as both parties were simultaneously navigating public divorces.

Grande had recently separated from real estate agent Dalton Gomez, a marriage that was formally dissolved in March 2024. Simultaneously, Slater was processing his separation from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young son.

Though faced with intense online scrutiny and allegations regarding the timeline of their romance, sources consistently maintained that the two did not begin dating until they were both entirely single. However, Jay expressed publicly at the time that her family felt like 'collateral damage.'

By late 2024, the romance had stabilised publicly, with Grande making their relationship 'Instagram official' before the duo stepped out together at the Wicked premieres and the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Throughout their relationship, both appeared supportive of each other's professional projects. In March 2026, Grande publicly celebrated Slater's off-Broadway production Marcel on the Train, one of the last notable public acknowledgements of their relationship.

Focused on Career Projects

The reported breakup comes as Grande enters a busy period professionally. Despite the split, People reported that the 32-year-old singer is 'doing great' and remains focused on the next chapter of her career.

'Ariana is feeling really happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the upcoming release of her album Petal,' an insider said.

'Petal' is scheduled for release on 31 July, and sources have reportedly stressed that the project was not inspired by her split from Slater. Neither Grande nor Slater has publicly commented on the reports.