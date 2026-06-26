Ariana Grande altered the lyrics of her defining anthem 'Thank U, Next' during an Eternal Sunshine tour performance in Austin, Texas, this week, instantly sparking Ricky Alvarez dating rumours a full decade after their initial separation.

This unexpected musical revision arrived mere weeks after Grande split from her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater. Insiders confirmed that their three-year relationship ended amicably earlier this month, with both parties said to have parted on good terms. Following the quiet breakup, fans quickly latched onto the Texas lyric swap as a definitive sign of a rekindled romance, demonstrating how closely the public monitors the singer's personal life.

'Thank U, Next' Lyrics Spark Dating Rumours

During the Texas leg of her highly anticipated tour, the pop star delivered a noticeable deviation from her hit track. The original song famously addresses her high-profile past romances with a mixture of gratitude and slight dismissal.

When it came to the specific lines dedicated to Alvarez, the official 2018 recording firmly states, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.' Yet the crowd in Austin heard something distinctly different echoing through the arena. Grande swapped the familiar line for an updated sentiment, confidently singing, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / now they still kinda slap.'

ariana changed the thank u, next lyrics once again : "wrote some songs about ricky, now they kinda slap" #eternalsunshinetour pic.twitter.com/wfk6hvAspU — ‎ًfigui ꕤ (@_positions__) June 25, 2026

The reaction online was immediate. Listeners began theorising why the vocalist would consciously alter a verse about a specific ex-boyfriend just days after her latest serious relationship concluded. Alvarez, a dancer, director, and photographer, first crossed paths with Grande when he was employed as one of her backup dancers. Their romance developed on the road during her Honeymoon Tour, and they dated for over a year between the summer of 2015 and 2016 before quietly parting ways.

Read more Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Split: Candace Owens Claims Songstress Has Daddy Issues, Relationship Is a Special Kind of Evil Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Split: Candace Owens Claims Songstress Has Daddy Issues, Relationship Is a Special Kind of Evil

By all verified accounts, their initial split was entirely peaceful with no dramatic fallout or public scandal. The pair simply drifted apart as they both became increasingly consumed by their respective careers, remaining friendly in the intervening years.

Fake News Fuels Ricky Alvarez Dating Rumours

The minor lyric change became the immediate catalyst for fabricated stories across social media platforms. A rapidly circulating rumour alleges that Grande and Alvarez had been getting along very well lately and that a secret rendezvous was officially scheduled following her upcoming tour stop in Los Angeles.

Ariana grande was seen with her ex boyfriend, Ricky, hanging out together recently.

This goes right after Ariana changed the Thank u, next lyrics on yesterday show:



‘Wrote some songs about Ricky…now they still kinda slap’ pic.twitter.com/t4U2gy2QIW — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) June 26, 2026

That specific claim has not been verified by any credible source. While a picture of the pair spotted together has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), no verified reports confirm any romantic meetings between the two. The episode is a reminder of how quickly a single artistic choice can be reframed as personal revelation. Digital audiences have a tendency to project romantic meaning onto standard creative decisions, and Grande's fanbase is among the most attentive in the industry.

At present, despite the circulating photo, neither Grande nor Alvarez has confirmed any romantic reunion. Until either explicitly states otherwise, the revised verse remains a confident nod to musical pride rather than a secret declaration of love, leaving audiences to wait and see what surprises she might deliver next on stage.