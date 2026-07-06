Oliver Tree's Antarctica journey has sparked widespread online discussion after a viral video from the trip featured direct references to the Agartha conspiracy theory and claims of an underground civilisation.

The footage, widely shared on Facebook and TikTok, shows Tree standing in front of ice cave formations while describing them as possible entrances to a hidden world beneath the Earth's surface. The clip has since circulated across social media, where it has been linked to long-running Hollow Earth and lizard people narratives.

Oliver Tree Video References Agartha Claims

Read more Oliver Tree Antarctica Documentary Theory Goes Viral After TikTok Clip Revives Online Debate Oliver Tree Antarctica Documentary Theory Goes Viral After TikTok Clip Revives Online Debate

In the viral footage, Tree describes what he calls 'alien-based caves' and suggests the formations could be 'entry points to Agartha'. He refers to Agartha as an underground civilisation within the Earth's core and recounts a story involving a supposed 19th-century Antarctic expedition said to have discovered a subterranean kingdom inhabited by 'lizard-like beings.'

The video also includes claims that such locations are restricted, referencing alleged military involvement and suggesting limited access to parts of Antarctica. Tree can be heard saying the caves are 'almost 99% sure' to be an entry point to Agartha while filming the icy formations behind him.

The clip quickly spread across Facebook Reels and TikTok, where users focused on both the imagery and the narration, which blends fictional historical references with conspiracy themes.

What the Agartha and Lizard People Theories Claim

The Agartha theory forms part of the broader Hollow Earth concept, which suggests that an advanced civilisation exists beneath the Earth's surface. In many versions of the theory, large cave systems are described as entrances to this hidden world, with Antarctica often highlighted because of its remote geography and limited public access.

Related narratives also include claims about reptilian beings, commonly referred to as lizard people, who are said to inhabit underground environments or exert hidden influence. These ideas circulate widely online but are not supported by scientific or historical evidence.

Why Antarctica Features in Conspiracy Narratives

Antarctica frequently features in conspiracy theories because of its isolation, extreme climate and lack of a permanent civilian population. The continent is governed by the Antarctic Treaty System, which regulates scientific research and international co-operation among multiple countries.

Despite speculation online, extensive geological surveys, satellite mapping and decades of scientific research have found no evidence of underground civilisations, hidden tunnel networks or anomalous structures beneath the Antarctic ice sheet.

Even so, Antarctica-related conspiracy theories continue to resurface whenever unusual expedition footage or commentary gains traction on social media.

How the Video Went Viral Online

The shift from travel footage to viral conspiracy debate occurred as the clip was widely reposted across platforms. On TikTok, short edits isolated Tree's references to Agartha and the Antarctic caves, amplifying the most dramatic sections of the narration. On Facebook, the full clip circulated with captions presenting it as 'hidden truth' content.

As engagement increased, users began layering existing internet theories onto the video, reinforcing interpretations tied to Hollow Earth mythology and lizard people narratives. The combination of spoken claims, dramatic imagery and algorithmic amplification helped the clip spread beyond music and entertainment audiences into conspiracy-focused communities.

What the Evidence Shows

The video itself shows Oliver Tree standing in front of natural ice cave formations in Antarctica while making speculative claims about Agartha and underground civilisations. At one point, he states: 'we are almost 99% sure this is the entry point to Agartha.'

These statements are not supported by any verified historical or scientific records, and the expedition narrative referenced in the clip is widely associated with online conspiracy theories rather than documented history.

While the footage has revived discussion around Agartha and related Hollow Earth theories, the available evidence shows the claims originate from the video's own narration and subsequent online amplification, with no independent verification of the assertions made.