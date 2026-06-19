Bunnie XO has denied viral claims linking her to Chad Kroeger, stating she 'did not cheat' on husband Jelly Roll during a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. The comments came after social media users connected a Nickelback-related TikTok post and other unrelated content to the couple's confirmed divorce filing, fuelling speculation across TikTok, Facebook, and X that she had left Jelly Roll for the Nickelback frontman.

Direct Denial Issued on Podcast

Bunnie XO addressed the speculation during her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, saying: 'I am not dating Chad Kroeger. I am so sorry to Chad and Nickelback for this happening. It's embarrassing... I love them and would never'. She added: 'I did not cheat on my husband and leave him for Chad'.

The episode was later shared widely via Music Mayhem Magazine's Facebook page and across other platforms, where clips circulated and became a central reference point for the online discussion.

How the Rumour Started and Went Viral

The speculation originated after Bunnie XO posted a Nickelback track on TikTok while the song was trending on the platform, according to Page Six reporting. The post was unrelated to her marriage or personal life but gained visibility due to the algorithmic amplification of trending audio.

A separate lingerie photo shared around the same period was also recirculated online. Social media users combined the unrelated posts, interpreting them as connected signals about her relationship status. This led to the emergence of claims involving Chad Kroeger, which were further amplified through reposted clips, stitched videos, and meme content across TikTok and X.

Chad Kroeger was first explicitly referenced in comment threads and reshared posts that linked the Nickelback trend to Bunnie XO's personal life, despite no confirmed interaction or connection between them.

Divorce Filing Behind Increased Scrutiny

Interest in the couple intensified after Page Six confirmed that Jelly Roll filed for divorce on 18 May, citing 'irreconcilable differences'. The filing led to renewed scrutiny of both artists' online activity, with users revisiting earlier posts and interviews in search of additional context.

No court filings or public statements have referenced infidelity in connection with the divorce.

Why Chad Kroeger Was Drawn Into the Narrative

Chad Kroeger, frontman of Nickelback, became part of the online speculation due to the overlap between a trending Nickelback audio track and Bunnie XO's TikTok post.

The association was further reinforced by prior public appearances where Kroeger and Jelly Roll shared the stage, which led users to incorrectly connect unrelated moments into a single narrative. The spread of edited clips and screenshot-based posts contributed to the rapid circulation of the rumour.

There is no confirmed personal or professional link between Bunnie XO and Chad Kroeger relating to the allegations.

Social Media Reaction Across Platforms

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Reactions to the claims varied widely across platforms.

On Facebook, one user wrote: 'She's 46 and I'm 54... I believe her when she says NO MORE!!!!' Another commented: 'I value my peace too much now'.

A separate widely shared remark stated: 'I heard Jelly is the one dating the lead singer of Nickelback'.

The mix of supportive comments and satire contributed to further amplification of the discussion as posts were reshared across multiple platforms.

How a Trend Became a Narrative

The sequence of events followed a pattern increasingly seen in celebrity misinformation cycles: a trending audio clip, unrelated personal posts, and algorithm-driven reposting combined to create a narrative that was not supported by verified evidence.

In this case, a Nickelback TikTok trend, a separate social media image, and heightened attention following a divorce filing were merged by users into a single storyline involving Bunnie XO and Chad Kroeger.

Final Clarification

Bunnie XO has stated that the Nickelback post was shared because the track was trending and because she is a fan of the band, not as a reference to her relationship.

As of now, Jelly Roll's divorce filing remains the only confirmed development regarding the couple's relationship. Chad Kroeger has not commented publicly on the speculation and is not connected to any verified aspect of the claims circulating online.