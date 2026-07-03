Retired MLB icon Alex Rodriguez has fuelled speculation that he has entered a new relationship after being captured in an intimate embrace with an unidentified brunette at Michael Rubin's annual White Party.

The 50-year-old was spotted at the exclusive Hamptons gathering on Wednesday, 1 July, marking his first high-profile appearance since confirming his separation from fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro in May.

Pictures circulating widely online show Rodriguez pulling the mystery woman close, his arms wrapped around her as she gazed up at him, beaming.

It wasn't a stiff, camera-ready pose or a fleeting brush-past. The two looked genuinely into each other, comfortable enough to let the moment linger in front of a crowd of Rubin's star-studded guests.

Whether the pair are officially an item remains unconfirmed. But the body language did plenty of the talking. Neither Rodriguez nor his companion has commented publicly on the photos or their relationship status, leaving fans to fill in the blanks themselves.

A-Rod cut a relaxed, summery figure for the evening in a white long-sleeved shirt, matching white trousers and aviator sunglasses, casual, easy, and right at home among Rubin's A-list crowd. His companion opted for a short white dress with a daring open back, her brunette hair worn loose, matching the effortlessly glamorous energy of the night. The matching white-on-white looks only added to the moment's date-night feel, more coordinated evening out than chance encounter.

Rodriguez Has Moved On

Read more Are Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Getting Back Together? JLo Embraces Single Era Are Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Getting Back Together? JLo Embraces Single Era

With the photographs doing the rounds, most onlookers have drawn the same conclusion: the former MLB third baseman has moved on. And the timing only adds fuel to that fire.

The sighting comes roughly a month after reports first emerged that Rodriguez had split from longtime girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

The Canadian fitness trainer, who dated Rodriguez from 2022, confirmed the break-up herself on 21 May, taking care to stress there was no bad blood between them.

'Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us,' the 46-year-old said in a statement.

She added that she hoped any coverage would reflect 'the compassion and privacy this situation deserves' for the sake of their daughters and loved ones.

Rodriguez, for his part, appears to have re-entered single life with real enthusiasm, wasting little time before turning heads elsewhere.

Reports surfaced that same month suggesting the Yankees legend had been flirting with a trio of women at the Corner Store — nothing beyond a casual exchange of pleasantries at the time, but a sign, in hindsight, that A-Rod wasn't planning on staying off the market for long.

The Party Behind the Photo

The steamy snapshot came courtesy of Rubin's annual White Party, though this year's edition carried a curious wrinkle. Billed as his Fourth of July bash, the party actually landed three days early, on 1 July rather than the holiday itself.

Many assumed the earlier date was a deliberate dodge around the rumoured wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, said to be happening this same weekend.

Rubin, however, insists the two events were unrelated.

'We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date,' the Fanatics CEO explained. 'But we were aware of that date, and we didn't want to have people have to choose.'

As for whether shifting the date might dent turnout, Rubin wasn't remotely worried, and Wednesday's guest list, A-Rod's new romance included, suggests he had little reason to be.

'People come to the White Party no matter when we do it,' he said, brushing off any notion that his event needs a calendar coincidence to draw a crowd.

For now, the identity of A-Rod's mystery date remains unknown, but the embrace at Rubin's party leaves little doubt that his single days, at least for the moment, are behind him.