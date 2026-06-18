Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have triggered another burst of gossip in New York this week after a red carpet appearance at the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour sent social media into a spin over pregnancy rumours and talk of a Paris wedding.

The pair have been under speculation since July 2025, when they were first spotted together in Montreal. Perry had recently split from Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares her daughter, Daisy Dove, while Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had already separated after 18 years of marriage and three children. Celebrity gossip moves faster when it lands on top of a real break-up, and this one has had plenty of fuel.

At the New York premiere, Perry told the audience, 'I am very in love.' She also referred to a moment in the film by saying, 'Actually that show was after I met the love of my life.' It was the sort of line that does not stay politely in the room. It leaves, gets clipped, posted and argued over before the night is out.

Katy Perry Turns A Red Carpet Into A Relationship Story

The red carpet did the rest. Reporters described the two as close and affectionate, with Trudeau wrapping an arm around Perry, leaning in forehead to forehead and then placing a hand on her stomach before Perry smiled and moved it away. On its own, the gesture may have meant very little. Online, though, it became a Rorschach test for anyone already primed to believe there was more going on.

That is where the pregnancy gossip came from. Viewers on Instagram and X began reading the clip frame by frame, which is as sane as it sounds. Some speculated that Trudeau had accidentally exposed a secret. Others thought the moment looked intentional. A few even suggested he might have started the rumour himself, a wild theory the internet now treats as entertainment. The report did not offer any proof that Perry is pregnant, and there is no confirmed announcement from either camp.

The same caution applies to the wedding talk. According to the reporting, a source close to the couple claimed they have been talking seriously about marriage and even Paris as a possible setting. The idea is not hard to see. Perry has summer dates in Europe, Paris carries a certain glamour, and both stars are already used to life being lived in public. But the scale described in the report is extravagant, with claims of a large guest list, a multi day celebration and a budget that would make most people blink twice. That is gossip at full volume, not fact.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau And The Paris Rumours

What gives the story traction is not just the romance itself, but the way it challenges the old stereotypes attached to both of them. Perry is the maximalist pop star, all colour and spectacle. Trudeau is the polished politician with the disciplined posture of someone who has spent years being photographed before he has finished a thought. Put them together and the result is oddly effective, which may be why fans keep returning to the pairing even as the details remain murky.

The source by Closer also quotes Perry reflecting on the strain of her split from Bloom. She described the period as hard, then said she kept going because she had made promises to her fans, her daughter and herself. That adds another layer to the present gossip, because she is talking openly about resilience and change at the same moment the internet is turning her private life into a soap opera.

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Still, the report suggests those closest to the pair are not entirely at ease. Some are said to be delighted, while others have raised eyebrows over how quickly things have moved. Perry is also reported to want another child, which only sharpened the speculation around a fast tracked future with Trudeau. Again, none of that has been publicly confirmed. It is all part of the same combustible mix, half romance, half projection.

For now, the only solid ground is the public performance itself. Perry looked relaxed, Trudeau looked very much like a man aware every movement would be dissected, and the internet did what it always does. It zoomed in, read too much, and kept going. Somewhere between the red carpet flashbulbs and the whisper network of celebrity reporting, a private moment became public gossip, and the gossip has not really cooled since.