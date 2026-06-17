Fans spent Wednesday trying to turn Chad Kroeger, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo into a story the internet could not quite stop feeding itself, after Bunnie's old Nickelback clips resurfaced just as court records confirmed Jelly Roll had filed for divorce in Tennessee on 18 May.

The filing, made in Williamson County, cited irreconcilable differences and listed 9 May as the date of separation, while reports from People and TMZ confirmed the split came after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Bunnie Xo Seen Hugging Chad Kroeger Days After Jelly Roll Divorce Filinghttps://t.co/chgvy5oMM5 pic.twitter.com/DiChEO3mEx — Latest News Official (@latestnews_off) June 17, 2026

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, whose legal names are Jason Bradley DeFord and Alisa DeFord, married in 2016 after meeting in 2015, later renewed their vows in 2023 and spent much of the marriage speaking openly about the rough stuff, including his past infidelity and their attempts to rebuild trust.

In a 2025 interview, Jelly Roll said cheating on his wife was 'one of the worst moments' of his adult life, which gives this latest chapter a more bruised edge than a simple celebrity split.

The Clip That Lit The Fuse

The theory that Chad Kroeger had somehow become part of the break up did not come from nowhere. On 27 May, Bunnie posted a backstage Instagram video with the Nickelback frontman that was captioned, according to the post circulating online, 'The moment I finally got to be back in his arms' and 'Swoon,' which is exactly the sort of thing that sends the internet sprinting straight past common sense. Then came the heavier bit of fuel.

Hours before TMZ broke the divorce story on 15 June, Bunnie posted another Nickelback clip, this time lip syncing to 'How You Remind Me', and that was enough for fans to decide a connection must exist, even if no evidence has surfaced to back the jump.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are getting divorced after ten years of marriage. They made it through addiction, an affair, and Jelly Roll getting famous. What happened? https://t.co/pvlDYXv8YJ — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 17, 2026

Bunnie's posts may have looked suggestive to some viewers, but neither she nor Jelly Roll has publicly said Chad Kroeger had anything to do with the marriage ending. TMZ reported sources saying the divorce was a mutual decision and a private family matter, while People noted that the filing itself simply cited irreconcilable differences.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The Chad chatter is more internet sleuthing than reporting, and the difference matters.

Read more 'The Audacity!': Jelly Roll Slammed After Split From Wife Bunnie XO Who Helped Raise His Kids and Forgave His Infidelity 'The Audacity!': Jelly Roll Slammed After Split From Wife Bunnie XO Who Helped Raise His Kids and Forgave His Infidelity

A Marriage The Public Never Saw Quietly

Part of the reason the speculation has travelled so fast is that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo never really hid the messiness. Their relationship had already been tested by separation, reconciliation and the kind of honesty most celebrity couples would rather avoid on the record.

People reported that the pair had spoken about IVF and surrogacy earlier this year, while Bunnie's memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, revisited the strain caused by Jelly Roll's affair and the work it took to repair the relationship. It was never a polished fairy tale. It was something far more brittle and, frankly, more believable.

👀 Jelly Roll hinted at Bunnie XO divorce during CMA Fest performance.



Details: https://t.co/3BM91yLcA7 pic.twitter.com/YdGkdPSfEf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2026

There is also the awkward detail that the divorce came after a run of public appearances that suggested the couple were still functioning as a unit. TMZ reported Jelly Roll was already scrubbing Bunnie from his Instagram bio, while People said he now describes himself simply as 'Music Man.'

Their daughter Bailee Ann has also pushed back against online intrusion, which is a reminder that this is not just a tabloid puzzle, it is a family unpacking itself in public. That tends to produce bad takes, fast, and the Chad Kroeger rumour is one of them.

For now, the facts are painfully plain. Jelly Roll filed. The separation date is 9 May. The internet noticed a Nickelback trail and sprinted for the nearest dramatic conclusion. But unless someone involved actually confirms a link to Chad Kroeger, the theory remains exactly what it looks like from here, a messy fan theory with a very loud soundtrack.