Benson Boone and Alix Earle sparked intense dating rumours in Los Angeles on 18 June, when the singer and the influencer were photographed leaving a dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig's, prompting fans to question whether their on-screen chemistry has spilled into real life.

For context, the romance chatter around Benson Boone and Alix Earle had already been simmering for weeks, after it emerged that the Beautiful Things hitmaker had cast the TikTok star in the music video for his new single The Time of My Life. The collaboration, teased heavily on Instagram and TikTok throughout June, gave fans a front-row seat to a mounting flirt-fest that, understandably, people began reading as more than just promo.

The dinner date images, which showed the pair walking together in high spirits before Boone opened the passenger door of his car for Earle, arrived just days after he publicly confirmed she would star in the video. By then, corners of social media were already treating the pairing as a soft launch of a relationship, not just a marketing campaign.

Dating Buzz Grew Around Music Video

The news came after a report on 4 June revealed that Boone had tapped Earle to appear in the video for The Time of My Life, ahead of the song's 26 June release. The choice made sense commercially, pairing one of pop's rising voices with one of TikTok's most bankable faces, but it also reset the narrative around both of them, especially for fans who have followed their paths since they met at the 2025 American Music Awards.

On 19 June, Boone posted an Instagram video in which he sang a snippet of the track before Earle suddenly appeared behind him, smiling into the camera. It was a quick, almost throwaway moment that still felt calculated enough to fan speculation. He followed that up with two more Instagram clips featuring Earle as the single's release date drew closer.

Before this project, Boone and Earle were known to be friends, but not a double-act. The repeated cameos, plus the timing of their outings in Los Angeles, have left fans wondering where exactly the line sits between work and something more personal.

TikTok Antics And 'The Queen' Caption Turned Up The Heat

In case you missed it, the real accelerant for the Benson Boone and Alix Earle dating rumours has been TikTok, where both of them know precisely how to keep an audience hooked.

On Earle's page, the pair leaned into a kind of playful, almost theatrical flirtation. In one clip, the Reale Actives founder wore a skimpy lace dress, similar to one Boone later sported, as she ran dramatically around while lip-syncing to his new song. She added a caption that could double as a fan confession and a soft nod to Boone: 'This song is going to wreck me.'

The two then filmed an 'Un-Get Ready With Me' video together, with Boone joining Earle as she used products from her dermatologist-developed skincare line. On the surface, it was standard influencer content, but fans picked up on their easy rapport, the kind that can look suspiciously like real chemistry when you slow it down.

Boone, for his part, seemed happy to push things along. On 16 June, he posted a video from what appeared to be the music video set, with both of them dressed in medieval-style costumes and the unreleased track playing underneath. He tagged Earle and captioned it, simply, 'the queen fr.'

For an audience primed to treat every caption as a clue, calling her 'the queen' felt like more than a throwaway compliment. It sounded like a label.

Are Benson Boone And Alix Earle Dating Or Just 'Hanging Out?'

The dating rumours peaked around that 18 June dinner in Los Angeles, when photographers captured Boone and Earle leaving Craig's, a restaurant well-known as a place celebrities go when they do not particularly mind being seen. They walked together down the pavement, chatting and smiling, before Boone opened the passenger door of his car for her, a small old-school gesture that readers of celebrity body language immediately seized on.

Online, that footage was stitched, slowed and over-analysed, then fed back into the wider narrative: the matching outfits, the music video, the TikTok banter. Some fans went as far as to declare them the next big internet couple, while others rolled their eyes and accused both of using a faux romance to drive streams and sales. It is the modern pop dilemma, and honestly, this is the stuff social teams dream of.

Any budding mystery, however, was short-lived. According to video shared online, a reporter asked them directly if they were dating. Boone did not hesitate. 'Uh, no,' he replied, explaining that they were 'just hanging out.'

It was a clean denial, if not one that fully convinced everyone. In the current celebrity landscape, 'just hanging out' has become vague enough to cover half the relationship spectrum. Still, it is the only on-the-record comment either of them has made about their status, and there has been no follow-up clarification from their teams.

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What we are left with, then, is a familiar modern scenario. Two attractive, media-savvy stars who met on an awards show circuit, reconnected for a music video, and have spent the past month blurring the edge between friendship, flirtation and strategic collaboration. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the speculation shows how quickly a few teasing clips can turn into a full-blown romance narrative.

Whether Benson Boone and Alix Earle are actually dating or simply very good at playing the internet's favourite guessing game, the buzz has already done its job. The song is out, the video is live, and fans are still pausing on that 'queen fr' caption, looking for clues that might not be there at all.