Ice Spice has become one of the internet's biggest talking points after photos from Michael Rubin's annual White Party sparked widespread speculation about her personal life. Images circulating on social media appeared to show the rapper sharing a close moment with actor Tobey Maguire, prompting fans to question whether the pair could be romantically linked.

While neither Ice Spice nor Maguire has commented on the reports, the viral buzz has fuelled a surge in online searches for the chart-topping artist.

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire

Michael Rubin's exclusive White Party is known for attracting some of the biggest names from music, film, sport and business, and this year's event proved no different.

Among the night's most talked-about moments were photos showing Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire standing close together on a balcony during the gathering. Some social media users interpreted one of the images as showing the pair kissing, while others argued they were simply speaking at close range in a crowded and noisy setting.

Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire spotted kissing at Michael Rubin's All-White party pic.twitter.com/xHcEv08Xik — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 2, 2026

The interaction quickly became one of the most discussed celebrity stories online, with many fans surprised by the unexpected pairing. The reported age difference between the two also became a major talking point across social media platforms.

At the time of writing, neither Ice Spice nor Tobey Maguire had publicly addressed the speculation, leaving the true nature of their interaction unconfirmed.

Ice Spice Age, Ethnicity and Where She's From

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, is a 25-year-old rapper from the Bronx in New York City. Born on 1 January 2000, she grew up in a multicultural household with an African-American father and a mother of Dominican descent.

She began writing music while attending college before gaining widespread attention in 2022. Her distinctive drill sound, confident delivery and strong social media presence helped her quickly build a loyal fan base.

As interest in the rapper continues to rise following the White Party buzz, fans have also been searching for more information about her background, career and personal life. The accompanying gallery of 10 Ice Spice photos reflects the growing fascination with one of hip-hop's most recognisable young stars.

Ice Spice's Biggest Songs and Rapid Rise to Fame

Ice Spice's breakthrough came with the viral hit 'Munch (Feelin' U)', which became a social media sensation and introduced her to a global audience.

She followed that success with tracks including 'In Ha Mood', 'Princess Diana' with Nicki Minaj, 'Barbie World' with Nicki Minaj and Aqua, and 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2' alongside PinkPantheress. Her music has consistently performed well on streaming platforms, while collaborations with major artists have further elevated her profile.

The rapper has also received multiple Grammy Award nominations, cementing her place among the most prominent names in contemporary hip-hop despite being relatively early in her career.

Ice Spice's Relationship History

Before the Tobey Maguire speculation, Ice Spice was most recently linked to New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Read more Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice Spark Kiss Rumours After Viral White Party Photos Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice Spark Kiss Rumours After Viral White Party Photos

The pair fuelled romance rumours after making several public appearances together and later appeared to confirm their relationship with a mirror selfie shared on social media. However, fans later noticed the two were no longer appearing together, leading to speculation that they had ended their relationship.

Neither Ice Spice nor Sauce Gardner has publicly confirmed a break-up, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.

The renewed attention surrounding Ice Spice's personal life follows the viral White Party photos involving Tobey Maguire. While the images have generated intense online discussion, neither party has commented publicly, meaning the dating rumours remain unverified as public interest in the rapper continues to grow.