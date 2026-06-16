A viral claim that Ariana Grande is dating Joe Alwyn spread rapidly on social media this week after a parody account suggested the pair were romantically involved, despite no evidence linking the singer and the actor.

The rumour, which surfaced on X on Monday and racked up more than four million views, emerged just days after Alwyn was photographed in New York City with actress Sarah Pidgeon.

The speculation arrived amid separate developments in both stars' personal lives. Alwyn had already been spotted multiple times with Pidgeon in New York, while Grande was reported earlier this month to have quietly ended her relationship with actor Ethan Slater after nearly three years together.

Ariana Grande Dating Rumour Traced To Parody Account

The claim that Ariana Grande and Joe Alwyn are dating can be traced back to a post by Buzz Crave, an X account that openly describes itself as a parody page sharing 'unserious' content.

Despite that disclaimer, the post gained significant traction, accumulating thousands of likes and being widely reshared, blurring the line between satire and fact for many readers.

There is no verified evidence supporting the claim. No credible outlet has reported a connection between Grande and Alwyn, and there have been no sightings, photographs or industry sources linking the two.

The speed at which the rumour spread speaks less to any real-world development and more to the volatility of online celebrity culture, where a single misleading post can take on a life of its own.

It is, frankly, a familiar pattern. A loosely worded tweet, a well-known name, and suddenly the story feels real enough to repeat. But in this case, it collapses under even light scrutiny. Buzz Crave's own bio labels its posts as satirical. That detail, often overlooked in the scroll, matters.

Grande, for her part, has not been publicly linked to anyone new since her reported split from Slater. According to PEOPLE, the separation happened 'several months' ago and was described by a source as amicable, with both remaining supportive of each other. No suggestion of overlap, no hint of a new relationship — just a quiet ending.

Joe Alwyn Seen With Sarah Pidgeon In New York

The more substantiated thread in this story involves Joe Alwyn's recent outings with Sarah Pidgeon. On 12 June, PEOPLE reported that the pair were seen together in New York City in what appeared to be a casual date setting. Photographs from the evening showed them dressed down, with one image capturing a kiss.

Neither Alwyn nor Pidgeon has commented on the images or addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship. Still, the sightings did not end there.

New couple alert! Joe Alwyn & Sarah Pidgeon were spotted sharing a sweet kiss during a NYC date, looking happy & enjoying themselves.😍



It’s lovely to see Joe out, having fun & embracing this new chapter. Sarah is absolutely gorgeous & the two seem very comfortable together.💕 https://t.co/4BQE0H8M9S pic.twitter.com/iWU7sB2795 — Hanz (@fashionistaera) June 16, 2026

According to a 14 June report from DeuxMoi, the pair were also seen spending time together in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. They reportedly stayed for around three hours at Roman's, an Italian restaurant, with the evening briefly interrupted by rain before continuing indoors.

The outlet suggested the repeated outings pointed to something 'more than a friendship,' though it stopped short of confirming a relationship.

That ambiguity leaves room for interpretation — and, perhaps inevitably, for rumour to fill the gaps.

Context on Last Confirmed Relationships

Alwyn's last confirmed relationship was with Taylor Swift, which ended in early 2023 after several years together. Since then, his personal life has remained largely out of the public eye, making any new sighting more likely to attract attention. Add a globally recognised pop star like Grande into the mix — even falsely — and the noise amplifies.

However, there has been no verified instance of Grande and Alwyn being in the same place at the same time. No shared projects, no mutual public appearances, no credible reporting tying them together. Just a viral post, a misread source, and a familiar rush to connect dots that do not quite line up.

Online, some users quickly questioned the claim, pointing out the parody nature of the account and the lack of corroboration. Others were less cautious, resharing the rumour as fact. It is the kind of split reaction that now defines celebrity news cycles — part scrutiny, part chaos.

And so the situation stands: Joe Alwyn may or may not be exploring something with Sarah Pidgeon, and Ariana Grande is newly single following a reported amicable split. As for the idea that the two are dating each other? There is, at present, nothing to support it.